From a survey conducted by Altroconsumo, which involved 20 brands of Carnaroli rice, it emerged that the majority of the samples analyzed have a cadmium level that is close to the limit permitted by law and that three products (Conad, Pam and Mondella- MD) exceed the precautionary limit allowed for consumer protection. Altroconsumo reported them to the Ministry of Health.

Rice – explains the association – is one of the most problematic foods in terms of the accumulation of heavy metals, such as cadmium and arsenic, which consumers risk finding on their plates. Their accumulation over a long time can cause harmful effects on human health. In fact, prolonged exposure to cadmium and even in residual quantities through food and water is associated with toxic effects, especially at the renal level. Association – specifies Altrocunsumo – does not however mean that there is a cause-effect relationship. Varying your diet as much as possible and including as many foods in your diet allows you to reap the benefits of each food and accumulate as little as possible of what they contain that is unhealthy, including heavy metals.

The investigation also focused on identifying other potentially dangerous pollutants such as pesticide residues, which resulted in an insufficient rating for some brands. But further studies and certain answers from experts are needed – underlines the consumer association – as in some cases substances with an uncertain risk profile have been detected, so as to improve and make food production processes safer.

The products examined have been tested with various laboratory tests. The parameters analyzed – the note details – were: net weight and environmental sustainability of the packaging; humidity (parameter linked to shelf life); it was verified that the variety of rice was actually the one declared; arsenic was searched for; the presence of the most common defects foreseen by law which can compromise the quality of the product (broken, ruined beans); other dangerous pollutants such as mycotoxins; the type and quantity of pesticide residues present in the beans were examined. The prices of the products were recorded in November 2023. Furthermore, cooking and tasting tests were carried out on all of them by two chefs.

In terms of overall quality – reports Altrocunsumo – the brands that reported excellent quality are: Le Stagioni d'Italia Carnaroli (80/100) which obtained the title of 'Best of the Test' and 'Best Purchase'; Riso del Vo Carnaroli Classico (80/100), always Best in the Test and Best Buy; Almo Carnaroli rice, which wins the title of Best Buy (78/100); Gallo Reserve (76/100). Coop Riso Carnaroli scores a good quality rating and earns the title of Best Buy.

The products were purchased in July 2023 and analyzed between August and November. Altroconsumo – concludes the association – took into account the most widely sold brands, trying to cover the different price ranges and the large-scale retail trade's own brands as transversally as possible.