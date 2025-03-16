ALTRI: The great environmental mortgage that Galicia threatens

In April 2020 Alberto Núñez Feijóo brought together a group of entrepreneurs to ask for ideas with which to opt for the cataract of millions that Europe offered under the umbrella of European funds for postcovid reconstruction. Inditex sent to that meeting its general director of Finance, Ignacio González. The manager spoke to those present about the high demand of a plant fiber called Lyocell, which the textile industry uses to make garments with the ecological clothing badge. The product is made by processing wood and subjecting it to a multitude of highly polluting chemical procedures. But at that time the project was sold as a great ecological initiative and a business possibility for a land accustomed to exploiting its mountains with the massive eucalyptus cultivation of rapid eucalyptus. Feijóo went to Madrid and his substitute, Alfonso Rueda, embraced the idea of ​​his precedent with a vehemence that is inexplicable. Five years have passed since that and the monster has taken shape: the Portuguese Altri has just achieved the environmental approval of the Xunta to launch its macrocellulose on Palas de Rei (Lugo), on the edge of the Ulla River.

Many of the actors who supported the idea at the beginning have been drawing as the true dimension of the risk of the project began to be known. Here are some data: Altri will occupy a plot of 366 hectares, it will have a fireplace 75 meters high, will consume 1.2 million tons of eucalyptus every year and every day 46,000 cubic meters of water will drink, the equivalent of consumption of the entire province of Lugo. From the drunk, it will vomit 30,000 cubic meters of water daily to the Ulla River, which will rise the temperature of its waters to three degrees, as recognized by the company itself. When all this has been knowing, Europe has put itself in profile and the cataract of millions that illuminated Feijóo’s gaze no longer seems likely, Inditex has taken out of the middle, the BNG has put himself in charge of political criticism and even the PSOE Galician, in a silent principle, begins to say timidly not to the project. The Xunta has been left alone, embraced the Portuguese businessmen and the authoritarian mantra of accusing everyone who does not break their hands applauding of being misinformed or having suspicious political intentions.