ALTRI: facts, names and numbers after the most discussed industrial project in the recent history of Galicia

Almost five years have passed since the then president of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, listened for the first time the Lyocell word of an Inditex manager until the Galician government – with his successor to the front – has given the green light to the environmental statement of the Altri plant, the range project, in Palas de Rei (Lugo). Of the dream of that green and creative factory of thousands of jobs, which attached the unanimous support of the opposition, to the nightmare of the “environmental bomb” of which the BNG speaks and that has generated the greatest social response in Galicia since the prestige, have changed many things; Others remain the same, with the difference that they are now known. Next we put names, figures and dates to some of the milestones of this path that this Friday crossed one of its key stages.

Range, in numbers

The GAMA project covers a 366 -hectare plot, ten times more than the lands of the Ence plant in Pontevedra. The third part – 112 hectares – will be occupied by the plant. There the 75 -meter high fireplace will be installed. The cellulose will consume 1.2 million tons of eucalyptus every year and every day “will use” a maximum of 46,000 cubic meters of water, the equivalent of all the consumption of the province of Lugo. The company strives to use that verb, “use”, because it will return to the Ulla River 30,000 cubic meters, two thirds, conveniently treated already a temperature that will not alter that of the channel “in more than three degrees”, which is what the law marks. Functioning in full yield, range plans to produce 400,000 tons per year of soluble cellulose and another 200,000 of the Lyocell plant textile fiber.

The Industry Enclave

The macrocellulose will be built in the City Council of Palas de Rei (Lugo), in the region da Ulloa, the geographical heart of Galicia, although the works and pipes —12.5 km of underground pipes – will affect municipalities of two other provinces: Santiso and Melide (A Coruña) and Airlorada (Pontevedra). The so -called medium terrace is characterized by its agricultural and livestock economic activity and by the passage of the busiest of the routes to Santiago, the French road. The lands limit with the area of ​​special protection of the Serra do Careón, where there are at least three unique plant species, in danger of extinction, which already caused the diversion of the highway between Santiago and Lugo. The Ulla River, which will be supplied and to which the treated water will return, flows 100 kilometers later in the Ria de Aruous, one of the most productive on the Galician coast.

Who is behind Greenfiber

The range project is driven by the Portuguese multinational Altri through Greenfiber society, of which it has 75%. The remaining 25% is controlled by Manuel García Pardo, CEO of Greenalia, a Coruñesa company where the former Consalleira Beatriz Mato, who with Núñez Feijóo, headed the work portfolio (six years) and the environment (three others), before undertaking the electoral poster of the PP in A Coruña.

Inditex, the company that was never there

The first time that the Galician government listened to the word Lyocell was in 2020, in one of the meetings with executives of large companies organized by Núñez Feijóo to find strategies that allowed them to opt for European recovery funds after the COVID. It was then that he talked about her Ignacio Fernández, the Director General of Finance of Inditex. Then I would say that he did it only for providing one more proposal – at that time, the textile group already exceeded 13 million garments made each year with plant fibers – and, in fact, although his name tried to associate with the project, Inditex was never really involved in the creation of a Lyocell plant in Galicia. Not only that: Canopy, the consultant who reviews the sustainability of fiber suppliers for the Ortega giant, was one of the 52 environmental entities around the world who, last November, sent letters to the Galician and Spanish governments to request the definitive paralysis of the Gama project.

When everyone wanted Altri

In January 2023, with Alfonso Rueda in front of the Xunta after the departure of Feijóo to Madrid, the Xunta declared strategic a project that had attached unanimous support in the Galician Parliament, something that still this Friday the PP threw in the face of the opposition. At that time there was still no talk of cellulose, but only of plant fibers; 2,500 jobs were promised – today Greenfiber admits that only 500 will be direct – and it was not long since it had been ruled out to locate the plant in A Mariña Lucense, for years in suspense for the future of the Alcoa factory, due to the lack of a river with the necessary flow.

The yes of the technicians

The Xunta was always behind the range project as one more driver. Both from the halls of the Galician government headquarters, in San Caetano, and from the CRTVG studies it was disqualified, even without knowing their arguments, to whom he opposed the macrocellulose. However, the official discourse clarified at all times that this support was conditioned to “be counted on technicians.” A year ago, with studies on Altri still in diapers, the Minister of Economics has already described the project as “Redondo”.

The post -election surprise of the opposition

Seeing how the public debate monopolizes today, it seems incredible that the Altri project went completely unnoticed during the electoral campaign. The reason, which also caused the rupture of the previous consensus, was the publication in the Official Gazette of Galicia (Dog) of the industrial project just a few days after the elections. It was after knowing him when the BNG began talking about “an environmental bomb in the heart of Galicia.” The PSOE took longer to react and the opponents of the project attributed to the presence among the range of the former socialist minister and former strong man of the party, José Blanco. Spurred by the representatives in the area, the MEP González Casares and the socialist Xuventudes, the Galician direction was looking for its own speech that definitely set in the National Congress of the last weekend: “The PSDEG understands that without the environmental premises and sustainability criteria, the industrial projects that are installed in Galicia will not be considered strategic and will not be considered strategic and will not be considered strategic and will not be considered strategic Priority for the Autonomous Administration ”. I had to talk about money …

The key to financing (public)

Despite being sold as a future project that will contribute millions to Galicia’s GDP, the Gama project is not viable only with the funds of its promoters. Of the 900 million euros you need for its launch, it wants 250 million – more than a quarter – to be financed with public money. Altri intended to opt for the decarbonization belonging for an infrastructure “that does not decarbonize” – something that could have done if it was located in As Pontes (A Coruña), where its installation was fleetingly valued after the closure of the most polluting thermal power plant in the continent – and that, if achieved, it would take the total of the European funds planned for the State in that line of financing. Although Rueda opened to contribute funds from the Xunta, the key of the box leaves the last word in the hands of the central government … and not only that.

THE LIGHT KEY

One of the six environmental characteristics that the GAMA project presumes on its website is the “Energy self -sufficiency”. It is still curious, therefore, that after giving folder to its chapter in the procedures, with the approval of the day, the first thing that the Ministry of Industry was done was to claim from the central government an electrical substation for the factory. The Ministry of Ecological Transition has responded by asking for patience: the works of electricity planning with the 2030 horizon are still started and in them, after three -band meetings between Executive, Electric Red and Autonomous Communities, “the industrial demands that most added value can contribute to the country will be prioritized”. The added value attributed to Altri in Madrid is still an unknown.