The former striker: “Marotta will never take him back. And neither would I. Without the sale of the Belgian and Hakimi, ten would have been needed … Dangerous to include such a bulky player in a group that is doing so well”

Luca Taidelli

“Marotta will never take Lukaku back. And neither would I.” Spillo Altobelli is one who stings by definition and does not deny himself even when he is asked about the possibility of a sensational return of Romelu Lukaku to Inter. Beyond the economic aspects, the operation to bring the former bomber back to Milan, who in an interview with Sky expressed the dissatisfaction of these first months at Chelsea, raises a series of questions also at an environmental and technical level.

Alessandro Altobelli, what do you think of Lukaku’s last sentences?

“I think it’s important to make a premise and rewind the tape until last summer. Lukaku at Inter did great things, but Inter also helped Lukaku a lot to become a great player. But you have to be honest, if the club didn’t have sold Romelu at those figures he would have been forced to sell 5 players, breaking the toy. So maximum respect for him. He was not a traitor, in the end he did Inter a favor and it was a deal for two. Even if I don’t understand this his exit “.

“Lukaku has just arrived in the Premier League, in the club he had supported since he was a child who wanted him and paid a lot. Now, at the first difficulties, he makes these statements that are neither for Inter nor for Chelsea. Not for him. I am amazed that Tuchel is angry … “.

Beyond the economic aspect, would this Inter need Lukaku?

“No. He had his day in Milan, he gave perhaps even more than he could. But today he is another Inter, who is playing beautiful and profitable football in which everyone scores. It is true that he has not yet won anything. , but the road is the right one and therefore Lukaku would do well to work harder to make a turn at Chelsea. “

If instead the sensational return becomes reality, do you think Lukaku could live with Dzeko?

“Of course they could coexist, but I would not disturb the environment that Inzaghi has been able to create. Sometimes a bulky player is enough to break precious balances. Inter are in this position.”

However, let’s try to focus on the technical tactical aspect.

“The Belgian can make the first and second striker, he knows how to start from a distance. So he can play both with Dzeko and with Correa, with Sanchez and obviously with Lautaro.”

And if you think about the additions of men like Calhanoglu and Dimarco, very good at crosses and placed, do you think Lukaku could also go to a wedding in the air game?

“He was already getting married last year, also thanks to Hakimi who put the ball on the goal line for him.”

Are you among those who believe that Lukaku is a top player only in Italy, while in England he is one of many?

“The definition of ‘top player’ is abused. For me, a top is one who makes the difference not only in the league, but also in the European cups and in the national team. Lukaku did his own with Belgium, but these difficulties in the Premier League show that he’s still missing something. “

How do you think he would be welcomed at the San Siro?

“Had I been Lukaku, I would never have left an environment that adored him and in which he felt great. He was the king of Milan and San Siro. If he had asked for something more, they would probably have given it to him. Instead today he finds himself with more money. But an immense disappointment. How would the fans react? I think some of them would whistle him at first, but if he went back to doing what he once did, everyone would forgive him. I reiterated that I don’t think he has anything to be forgiven “.

Do you think that if he sees a crack, Marotta will try to bring him back to Milan?

“He will never take him. And I would do the same. Inter cannot spend, and I exclude that Chelsea are so foolish as to give him a free loan. Marotta has not made a mistake so far. I think he will eventually make only small adjustments.”