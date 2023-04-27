“In my country there wasn’t a soccer field, I started playing on the team set up by the barber”. The historic Inter and Juve striker talks about himself after the award he received

Francesco Albanesi

The “Hall of Fame” of Italian football welcomes another champion in its already prestigious showcase, Alessandro “Spillo” Altobelli, historic Inter striker in the 70s and 80s (with a final spell in Juventus). Enthusiastic about receiving the award, Altobelli retraced the great stages of his career. “Receiving this award is a nice surprise and a great satisfaction. It’s not for everyone to become part of the history of Italian football, you need sacrifices and you need to be ready in the crucial moments. I have to thank all the Inter teammates and everyone the great champions I was lucky enough to play with on the national team”.

A head dedicated to football — Every Sunday he lived on bread and goals, like the great center forwards of the past, so he begins to draw attention to himself: “The best of the team were me and Giovanni Giannino Bernardines. One day a gentleman named Nando comes to the field to let us sign a sheet, he wants us to go and play with Latina. I won’t sign because in Latina there is a company, Fulgorcavi, which has its own football team. If they call me, I think, I can play and have a secure job at the same time. But Nando comes back a second time, then a third time and together with that paper he puts a fifty thousand lire banknote under my eyes. In those days it took me a week to earn five hundred lire, it seemed to me an incredible sum. And so I signed and it was my luck”. See also Not from Ancelotti? No problem, Brazil have a substitute from Serie A

Another train passes from Latina, heading for Emilia Romagna, where ‘Spillo’ begins to put itself in the spotlight: “I’m going to Cesena to audition. They organize a friendly match, I sign and put myself in the light. When I’m returning home they call me to tell me that Brescia has bought me. A few days before there was the attack in Piazza della Loggia, my mother doesn’t want me to leave, she says it’s dangerous. I reassure her, I tell her not to be afraid. I just have to think about playing football.”

National champion — Altobelli’s growth is exponential: he scores, he scores, he has that nose for goal so refined that he couldn’t help but take him far. The Italian national team realizes this, despite a very rich competition: “There was an embarrassment of choice, just think that someone like Pruzzo wasn’t called up to the national team. I had to contend with Rossi, Graziani, Pulici, Virdis: my goodness, how many strong forwards there were in Italy!”.

The final in Madrid against Germany remains one of his career peaks, not only for the goal, but also for a particular anecdote: “I had also played about twenty minutes in the semifinal because Ciccio had hurt himself – he recalls – when I seeing as he fell to the ground in the final and was holding his shoulder, I immediately took off my suit, I didn’t even give Bearzot time to think. I was looking for that goal, I was sure of my means and I was in good shape. When I scored, I just thought that we had finished the game, that as Pertini said in the stands, ‘they wouldn’t have taken us anymore’. Only later, with a cool head, did I really realize what I had done, or rather what we had done”. See also Tebas against Psg, City and Mbappé: "In football there are no more rules". The complaints start

The center forward problem today — Altobelli also exposed himself on the role of the center forward today, which is unconventional compared to the interpretation of 50 years ago: “Football has changed. Once upon a time the wingers and playmakers played for the attacker. Today there is no longer anyone who makes an assist, the attacker has no more aids”. The former Inter player goes on to talk about the number nine’s ‘loneliness’, too much victim of tactics and with little freedom to do what he was born to do, score: “Most of the goals come from the flanks, if there aren’t good players there those who have to throw the ball into the goal are also affected”.

How many samples — In his high professional career, Altobelli had the honor of challenging world champions of football: “I played with Maradona, Platini, Falcao, Boniek, Junior. Every now and then I leaf through the Panini albums from the 1980s and go back to those times. What times!” He also comments on Evaristo Beccalossi, considered by ‘Spillo’ his strongest companion who has not been given the right amount of consideration: “He was a football genius. And it is incredible that he has never been called up to the national team “. Gentile and Vierchowod were the strongest defenders he faced, especially the latter:” When I had to face Pietro I hardly slept at night, but it was the same for him “. See also Inter have an agreement with Acerbi. But wait for news from Akanji and Chalobah

A handyman — Prolific sill, quick, skilled with his head and ambidextrous, Altobelli defines himself as a fusion between Lautaro and Lukaku: “Let’s say I was a good mix of both. I was fast, I kicked well with both feet and I had my head. I was a phenomenon, but I knew how to do everything”. Without beating about the bush, he ends with a thought on his favorite team where he played 466 games, scoring 209 goals (1977-1988): “In matches from inside or outside Inter it’s stronger when there’s a long-lasting goal. And then the song says it all, ‘Pazza Inter amala’!. It’s a team that can beat any opponent and that doesn’t win easily even with the bottom of the table. We look a bit alike, maybe it’s no coincidence that we got married…”