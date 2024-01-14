Alto Adige, 16-year-old girl dead in the woods: her cell phone was dead due to the cold. Geolocation impossible

The 16-year-old originally from Cologne who died in the woods of San Candido in Val Pusteria died of frostbite. Confirmation came from the autopsy carried out at the Bolzano hospital. The examination carried out on the young woman's body (RS, her initials), did not highlight any injuries or trauma caused by third parties and therefore confirmed the hypothesis of death due to frostbite (“probably compatible with frostbite”).

As reconstructed by Republic, the young woman was spending a holiday period with her family in San Candido in Alta Val Pusteria in Alto Adige, when at 7 in the morning last Friday she left the 'Pircherhof' farmhouse where she was staying for a walk in the vicinity. Not seeing her return and without getting answers to her phone, around 11 am her parents raised the alarm which mobilized dozens of men including San Candido Alpine Rescue, that of the Guardia di Finanza, dog units, volunteer firefighters, helicopters and drones.

During the search operation it was not possible to geolocate the mobile phone because it had turned off, most likely due to the cold: two days ago in that area the temperature was close to -15 degrees. The girl was found lifeless in the afternoon in the woods not far from the path at around 1,400 meters in Monte San Candido. Rescuers and investigators do not rule out that the girl left the room without adequate clothing given the temperatures.

