WDuring the negotiations about Sam Altman’s return, the board of directors, led by Ilya Sutskever, negotiated with a new CEO – and has already presented him to the employees: Emmett Shear, the co-founder of the Amazon-owned video streaming site Twitch, will be the new interim -CEO. Altman isn’t coming back.

The decision – which contrasted with OpenAI executives’ comments to employees on Saturday and Sunday – could deepen a crisis sparked by the board’s sudden ouster of Altman and the removal of President Greg Brockman from the council on Friday became. Sam Altman is now planning to start his own AI company and will probably get enough money to poach good AI researchers from OpenAI.

At the weekend, many investors put pressure on the board of directors and especially Sutskever to bring Altman back. During the negotiations, Altman apparently demanded that the board of directors resign, which they have now rejected. Altman was apparently very confident that his demands would be met, as he tweeted a photo with his OpenAI guest card with the phrase “The first and the last time.”

Return failed

OpenAI is optimistic that he will return, Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon wrote in an internal memo on Saturday, The Information reported. Investors, especially lead investor Microsoft and second-largest investor Thrive Capital, fear that too many good AI developers are now leaving the company or that Altman could start a new company that could destroy OpenAI.







After Altman’s dismissal, co-founder Greg Brockman and three high-ranking AI experts also resigned in protest. More than half of the workforce has now announced that they will leave the company if Altman is not brought back, according to well-informed circles. “I love the OpenAI team so much,” Altman then tweeted. The employees know their power: the board of directors should sort things out within a week, was their demand. Many of the highly qualified employees will probably now leave the company. Google’s headhunters started making calls over the weekend.

OpenAI had previously put together poaching packages worth $10 million over four years to lure good AI specialists away from Google. Thrive wanted to inject the money for the employee shares, but has not yet transferred the funds and made it clear to the board that Altman’s departure would influence its actions.

The other investors such as the powerful Linkedin co-founder Reid Hoffman and Khosla Ventures also pulled out all the stops at the weekend to bring Altman back. Sequoia Capital has apparently already announced that it will support the Altman/Brockman duo – regardless of whether the two managers return or start a new company. It will be very difficult for OpenAI to get additional investor money.







There was also a rumor that important customers were now leaving – but of course this could have been spread by Altman to increase the pressure. Hardly anyone in Silicon Valley is as well connected as Altman.

What happened until now

In a complete surprise, OpenAI fired its CEO Sam Altman on Friday and appointed Mira Murati, who previously served as CTO, as the new interim CEO. The company announced in a statement that the search process for a new CEO has begun Blog post with.

Officially, the company says that an internal review found that Altman had not been “consistently candid” in his representations to the board: “Sam Altman’s resignation follows an advisory review process by the Board, which concluded that he was not consistently open in his communication with the Board, which hindered the Board’s ability to assume its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in its ability to continue to lead OpenAI.”