Altman: “Europe must not shackle artificial intelligence”

Sam Altman's statements to Repubblica during the Davos FORUM highlight his belief in the rapid advance of Artificial Intelligence (AI): “Intelligence will no longer make us unique, Artificial Intelligence will be much more intelligent than us.” Altman, CEO of OpenAI, is at the center of attention at Davos, where the impacts and risks of AI, a fundamental topic for the economy, work and society, are discussed. His vision reflects the awareness of the great changes taking place.

Thirty-nine-year-old Altman, a leading figure in the world of AI, offers clear perspectives and thoughtful decisions. His experience as the former director of YCombinator, Silicon Valley's renowned startup university, has made him a key player in the industry. Although he admits that Davos is not his most productive environment, he recognizes the importance of participating in discussions about AI regulations.

While Europe is trying to regulate the AI ​​Act, Altman suggests a less restrictive approach, focusing on significant risks, such as using AI as a weapon. It proposes international cooperation, comparable to that of nuclear inspections, to ensure responsible use.

However, Altman is aware of immediate challenges, such as the possible abuse of AI for disinformation in elections. With a dedicated “Election Response” team and stringent guidelines, seek to address the imminent risks. Transparency and accountability have become priorities, especially considering OpenAI's role and involvement in past controversies.

Regarding doubts about the transparency of OpenAI and suspicions about the control exercised by Microsoft, the main investor, Altman reassures that there will be greater clarity and that the relationship between the two companies is a “partnership”. However, the ethical dilemma remains: Will OpenAI be prepared to stop if significant risks emerge, or will economic interests take priority?

Altman remains optimistic about the evolution of AI and its ability to gradually improve. The next version of GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) aims to enhance intelligence and progress incrementally. While Altman recognizes that AI will be an increasingly advanced tool, believes that the human essence, with all its experiences and emotions, will remain unique and unrepeatable.

