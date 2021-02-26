Economy Minister Peter Altmaier wants to present Angela Merkel with her own opening concept. It is about “the substance of our economy”.

Update from February 26th, 5 p.m .: Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) considers an opening of outdoor restaurants in Germany around Easter to be possible. The requirement is compliance with hygiene regulations. The availability of quick tests could make opening the outdoor restaurant even safer.

After consulting with business associations and colleagues in the federal states, Altmaier has announced an opening concept. At the weekend he will inform Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the country leaders about it, Altmaier said on Friday in Berlin. Germany could not afford an “unchanged continuation” of the corona restrictions, said Altmaier. This is not about state aid, “this is about the substance of our economy”.

As a result of the federal-state consultations next week, the economy would like to see “clear common criteria at federal level,” said Altmaier. However, the implementation of these criteria could differ locally and regionally. An opening concept must take into account several criteria, in addition to the number of new infections and the seven-day incidence, for example, the ability of the health authorities to work or the utilization of the intensive care beds. Altmaier announced state aid after June, when the current bridging aid expires. State offers of assistance would still be necessary for a while after the lockdown had subsided. He is certain that he and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) will “find a good solution by June”.

First report from February 26th, 1 p.m .: Berlin – The Germans are waiting. With this sentence you can read the content of an article New York Times summarize quite well. It says that people in Germany are fed up with “waiting for vaccines, their state compensation or a return to normal”.

After the first corona wave, Germany was still praised for its strategies, the Federal Republic of Germany got through spring 2020 comparatively well. Now it looks different. Vaccination is faster in other countries. Test strategies are already being used there while Germany is still waiting for approvals. But it is also true that the corona pandemic is still wreaking havoc around the world, with thousands of people dying from the virus every day. Hardly any country has the pandemic under control over the long term.

Although the corona situation still looks quite uncertain and the President of the Robert Koch Institute continues to urge caution and warn of a third wave, German politics is discussing easing. There are good reasons for this, because several months in the corona lockdown are leaving their mark on society and in the localities of the country.

After the last Corona summit, the direction was: seven-day incidence of 35 – then more openings will come. With a current value of 62.6 one is far from that, the number does not seem to be available that quickly. But some politicians see a way out of this dilemma: quick and self-tests *.

Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU) made it clear on Thursday: In her opinion, it is not that easy. The first thing to do is to assess the effect of increased testing, she said after the first day of the EU summit. “And then you can think about whether we also have a little more space to open.” It is not possible “that we first define the opening and then see whether the testing helps us,” said the Chancellor. “From my point of view, that would be too dangerous.” But ultimately the countries decide how to continue the measures.

In any case, a few federal states will soon open more than previously agreed between the federal and state governments, even without a finished test strategy. The next Corona summit will not take place until March 3rd, which apparently took too long for some country bosses. Garden centers will open from Monday in Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria, and driving schools can get started again in Saxony-Anhalt. In Rhineland-Palatinate, on the other hand, individual shopping appointments are permitted shortly before the state elections *.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder continues to urge caution in the event of possible relaxation of the corona restrictions. “We want to open gradually, but with common sense and caution. In view of the mutation, we are not allowed to fly blind, ”said Söder Editorial network Germany. “Politics mustn’t lose its nerve now. Open up, yes, but smart and prudent, ”emphasized the CSU boss.

Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens), who is also shortly before the state elections *, can gain something from openings accompanied by tests – if the tests are available in large numbers. Then many shops, restaurants and museums should be allowed to reopen, the State Ministry proposed on Thursday. For a long time, Kretschmann was skeptical: You couldn’t test the virus away.

It is clear that you have to keep wearing a mask, keep your distance and observe hygiene concepts. Nevertheless, vaccination, testing and protective measures open up significantly more leeway, says Stephan Weil (SPD), head of government in Lower Saxony. “Just waiting for incidence values ​​below 35 doesn’t get us anywhere,” he said Braunschweiger Zeitung. With the help of the Corona warning app, vaccination and rapid tests could be bundled and displayed, he suggests. “We want to start testing very quickly in schools and daycare centers in Lower Saxony. So we can gradually open daycare centers and schools, ”said the politician. “But if we test more, we have to be prepared for higher numbers of infections. If you look for more, you will find more. “

“The mood deteriorated further as Germans watched other countries, especially the UK, step up their vaccination campaigns with the Pfizer Biontech vaccine, developed with the help of German taxpayers while they waited for cans to arrive” According to the article mentioned at the beginning New York Times. The fact is that the corona measures were supported by the population in Germany for a very long time. But more and more often it is heard that the politicians around Chancellor * Merkel must explain and justify their measures better so that acceptance remains high.

A current survey by the ZDF Politbarometer provides information about the current mood. Accordingly, 55 percent consider the currently applicable Corona measures to be just right, 23 percent to be excessive (an increase of nine percentage points compared to the end of January) and 18 percent say the rules should be tougher (ten percentage points less).

Another question directed our gaze into the future: “Should the corona measures be relaxed now?” 56 percent answered yes, 41 percent no. According to the respondents, there should be easing in shops and businesses most likely. The survey is representative of the eligible population in Germany and was carried out by the Mannheim research group Wahlen. (cibo / dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network.