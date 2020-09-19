When the German economy is recovering from corona damage, Minister of Economic Affairs Altmaier sees reason for optimism: The situation is already looking good in the current quarter, economic forecasts are being revised upwards. He is “impressed” by Fridays for Future.

TDespite the corona pandemic, Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) has expressed himself optimistically that the economy will pick up again in the current quarter. “It looks good: At the moment the economic research institutes are correcting their economic forecasts upwards,” said Altmaier of the “Rheinische Post”.

The downturn this year will not be quite as strong as it was originally feared. “We can already see in the current third quarter that the economic upswing is taking hold,” said Altmaier. He also referred to the debt brake in the Basic Law: “We want to get back there as soon as possible.”

Altmaier sees a need for action at the European level: Europe must learn lessons from the corona pandemic in its trade policy, the minister told the Reuters news agency. “That means that there must be no sand in the gears in the EU internal market and that we have to ensure more resilient supply chains, the development of EU value chains and more legal certainty in international trade.”

The coronavirus crisis had shown that Europe was too dependent on Asian suppliers, for example in the area of ​​medical raw materials. This has to change.

“The specific design of the supply chain is of course always a business decision,” added Altmaier. “But more than ever, it must be flanked politically through framework conditions.” Critics accuse the Christian Democrats of intervening too strongly in the market economy.

Altmaier speaks of a “historic” climate compromise

In an interview with the “Rheinische Post”, Altmaier also went into his controversial climate protection plan. He named the Fridays for Future movement as a motivation. “I am impressed that so many young people are putting climate protection on their flags, including those who are more conservative.” They feared “that the generation of their parents and grandparents is neglecting the vital future interests of young people”. To write more about climate protection is also a “question of trust” between the generations.

On the one hand, many young people are very disappointed because they are convinced that “we are taking climate policy decisions too slowly and too late,” said the minister. On the other hand, there is great concern in large parts of the economy that climate protection will lead to a deindustrialization of the country and endanger its prosperity. “That made me believe that we need and have to bring about a historical compromise between the legitimate interests of climate protection and business.”

Altmaier also announced that he wanted to abolish the surcharge in the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG), which is used to expand climate-friendly energies. “I propose that in the ‘Charter for Climate Neutrality and Economic Power’, which all social groups support, we guarantee the long-term lowering of the EEG surcharge to promote green electricity.” fall out.

The minister emphasized that this would put less strain on the EEG. The new systems would be put out to tender on a market-based basis. “In this respect, I think it is possible to gradually lower the EEG surcharge over the next ten years and finally to abolish it completely.”

Among other things, the climate protection “charter” proposed by Altmaier should include a binding CO 2 -Reduction target be set. In 2050, the Federal Republic should then operate in a “climate neutral” way.

The Economic Council of Altmaier’s own party had sharply attacked this as a kind of planned economy. “Small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in particular feel the pure fear of existence in many industries,” said Secretary General Wolfgang Steiger WORLD. “That is why it would be advisable to focus on effective aid instead of now also setting planned climate targets for each individual year.”