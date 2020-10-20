TOilette paper, pasta, flour: those who have these goods on offer do not have to worry about sales even in the crisis year 2020. According to a survey, one in ten Germans has been planning to buy such everyday products in stock again since the second corona wave began. Supermarkets and drugstores should get through the crisis to some extent harmless.

In the rest of the retail trade, however, it looks dark. Many shops in the city centers have to close. Fashion stores are particularly affected. Business with textiles, clothing, shoes and leather goods collapsed by 27.7 percent in the first six months of the year. People avoided the city centers and long stays in the fashion shop. Instead, they ordered 20.6 percent more than last year in the Internet and mail order business.

The Corona crisis is accelerating the ongoing decline of the classic German shopping zone. In smaller cities, department stores are closing, and people are increasingly standing in front of empty shop windows – regardless of the rate of VAT reduction. The retail association HDE sounds the alarm and warns of tens of thousands of closings nationwide – and of neglect in the city centers.

Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier now sees a need for action, but initially founded a round table. On Tuesday, representatives from trade, culture and municipalities discussed the question of how German city centers should look in the future with the CDU politician.

However, the minister made it clear in advance that there should not be simple subsidies for an industry that is already suffering from suffering and that has no chance against online trade in the long term. “The important thing is not to walk across the country with a watering can,” he emphasized.

The request of the HDE for 100 million euros in special funding or the German Association of Cities for a 500 million euros “land fund” for the purchase of problem real estate thus went unheard.

Instead, Altmaier believes that retail should modernize itself and become more digital. And the cities should ensure that they have more attractive centers, offer more quality of stay and create new “experience spaces” with culture and gastronomy.

“Our inner cities are an important part of our social coexistence and our business location,” said Altmaier. “They should become people’s favorite places again.” With broken benches on the market square and empty parking garages around the corner, however, that should be difficult. The cities therefore have to bear some costs.

Altmaier did not rule out that there should also be financial support for dealers. But he is primarily concerned with “conceptual support”. “The corona crisis acts like a fire accelerator on the problems of inner cities,” said Altmaier, but empty shops or deserted centers are not new.

In the coming months, ideas on the topics of “inner cities and the digitization of retail”, “creative new uses of empty shops” and “development of urban district concepts” are to be developed in workshops.

The opposition finds everything much too late. “It is completely incomprehensible why Altmaier only now realizes that he has to take care of the inner cities,” explained the Green politicians Katharina Dröge, spokeswoman for economic policy, and Daniela Wagner, spokesperson for urban development.

They missed “a fair risk sharing between commercial tenants and landlords in terms of rental costs in this crisis” and “a quick reform of competition law in order to be able to better counter the power of internet giants like Amazon”. In addition, federal funding for urban development should be expanded.

Douglas boss calls for more Sunday openings

During the Altmaier workshop, Tina Müller, CEO of Douglas GmbH, also called for more flexibility in shop opening times with a view to the coming Sundays: “It would make it easier for us dealers during the Christmas business if we could open more frequently on Sundays, also to cope with the flow of customers to equalize, ”she said.

Here, however, Altmaier referred to the responsibility of the federal states. In fact, North Rhine-Westphalia has already allowed retailers to open on five Sundays around Christmas.

Regardless of the ideas with which the various retailers try to survive – whether with their own online shop, with a reduced offer or different opening times: In the long run, shopping in the city will never be the same as it was ten or 20 years ago.

This is forecast by Dirk Wichner, retail expert at the international real estate service provider JLL. He simply sees an oversupply of space: “We should actually have to convert around five million square meters of retail space that is no longer needed,” says Wichner. Especially on the upper floors, it is no longer worthwhile to store lots of clothes on expensive square meters, for example.

Instead, Wichner believes that in future we would buy half online, half in-store. Apple could be a role model, with a large online shop, “but also local stores that offer a certain selection”.

There every product is only available in a few versions. “If it is sold, digitally optimized logisticians deliver new goods within a short time, which are stored in much cheaper areas nearby.”

ECE cooperates with Google

The shopping center operator ECE is also looking for new ways to lure customers into the starving centers and started a cooperation with Google on Monday. In future, shops in the 63 shopping centers managed by ECE across Germany will be able to display their available products in the “See what’s in store” feature of the Google search. Look at home, then go shopping is the motto.

JLL expert Wichner also thinks that the inner cities and the common areas around the shopping areas should also become more attractive: “We come from a consumer society with a monopoly-like sales structure,” he says. “And we are in the middle of changing into an adventure society.”

In the course of the Corona crisis, many municipalities are already trying to make their inner cities more attractive for strollers and visitors. Around the afternoon, Rotterdam closes streets that were otherwise reserved for car traffic and allows the restaurants and bars there to expand their space onto the carriageway. Paris closed many streets completely, in Berlin part of Friedrichstrasse was converted into a pedestrian zone with a bicycle street in the middle.

The Minister of Economics does not consider car-free inner cities to be a solution per se: “I’m very cautious about that.” If the inner cities are to be car-free, it must be ensured that less mobile, elderly people can continue to shop and the goods can be delivered without any problems.

That too does not go far enough for the Green politicians in the Bundestag. “The quality of stay can be increased by designing the inner cities in such a way that they really invite you to linger and not just go shopping,” said Katharina Dräge and Daniela Wagner. “This can be achieved with car-free and traffic-calmed, green and shady open spaces, which are based on the concept of the ‘cool streets’ of the city of Vienna.”

As far as the much-vaunted digitization is concerned, however, retail is not the only player in Germany that still has some catching up to do. The Federal Ministry of Economics itself also seems to be at the beginning. The joint presentation of the workshop results should actually take place on Tuesday afternoon on the Internet via video.

But while Minister Altmaier asked the retailers to set up online shops and pointed out the “Mittelstand 4.0 competence center” in his department, the video stream remained dark. Only after 20 minutes did an employee take pity on pointing to a Twitter channel of the press office. Then follow the link there as well – shortly before the presentation was over.