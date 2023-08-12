Behind it are aging plantations, drought, lack of labor and generational replacement, and a grape crop that is demanding and less profitable. Others, such as Bodegas Viña Elena, maintain the vineyards while producing their own oil.
Saturday, August 12, 2023, 01:04
Altiplano farmers are uprooting their vineyards to plant olive and almond groves. It is a decision that began to be made six or seven years ago and that is assumed, above all, as a consequence of aging. The resignation is motivated by the requirement of…
This content is exclusive for subscribers
