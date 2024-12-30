The midfielder is standing out in this first part of the green and white season



12/30/2025



Updated at 9:13 p.m.





Sergi Altimira He is the second player who has played the most minutes in the Betis this season, only surpassed by the undisputed Diego Llorente. The 23-year-old midfielder is confirming this season the success of his hiring in the summer of 2023 from the Getafe in a personal bet by Ramón Planes when he was Verdiblanco sports director. Now his price is growing and he is on the radar of clubs that want to acquire his services.

The fact is that Altimira has received interest from two Premier League teams that have asked about its situation now that it is taking flight and regularity in the top category with 25 games already played this season and 1,755 minutes on the pitch in official matches. in the three competitions faced by those of Manuel Pellegrini.

Thus, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano points out this monitoring from England for the Catalan midfielder, who is in talks with Betis to extend his relationship with a clause that is currently around 50 million euros.

Two Premier League clubs have shown interest in Sergi Altimira, as Real Betis midfielder’s progress has attracted several clubs. Betis considered Altimira an important player for present and future. pic.twitter.com/9NiFt0Tdxj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2024

Altimira has taken very good advantage of the space left by the injuries of William Carvalho and Marc Roca in the center of the field and has gained an important space in the midfield, offering a good level just in the season in which Guido Rodríguez left, whom he replaces in his natural position.