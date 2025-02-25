Saturday arrives at Benito Villamarín el real Madrid On day 26 of the championship. He Real Betis will face the game after the consecutive triumphs in LaLiga against the Real Sociedad and the Getafe.

In the center of the headline of the Verdiblanco team in Sunday’s game was Altimira. «We were very clear about the game we had to do, the stage that was going to touch us. We knew Getafe very well. I think we did very well. We knew how to be together, very solid behind. And then, with the ball, try to make our game and I think we did it quite well. Happy because we also gave continuity to victory at home against Real. We don’t have to get tired of winning, ”Altimira commented on Betis TV in reference to Sunday’s game.

So far this season, the midfielder has had minutes in 35 official matches of the Betic team between LaLiga, Copa del Rey and continental competition. «The coach likes to rotate a lot in all competitions. It always gives you the opportunity and you have to give the level to show that you can play all the games, ”says Altimira. «Last year I had to participate less. It was a year of learning. This year, a little more shot, with a little more experience. In the end I have been taking all the tools of the previous season and I am happy, ”thinks the midfielder.

The Betic midfielder has referred to other issues during the interview:









Last year’s center: Guido, Marc Roca, William, Johnny, Andrés. In the end I did well to be patient, wait for my time, work hard, not to despair, so that the opportunity came to me and take it.

Pellegrini: I had not been lucky enough to meet him before. Both last year and this has surprised me. It is very much of yours. Try to correct, it advises you in everything you can improve. I also notice your trust and thank you.

Situation in Betis: I am very well here. In the group there. I said it when I arrived. I had spoken very well about the club, of the fans, and when you arrive because you just believed it. I hope to spend many years because I am very happy.

Isco and Antony: In the end you always want to be surrounded by the best players. Antony has fallen to the club. We already saw the other day that they are understood perfectly. He is helping us a lot. He has come with great desire. When you have very good players they help you. It is the best for us.

Expulsion from Antony: An entrance that, in the end, is from behind, that is seen that it will be wrong, but if you see the repetition I think it almost neither impacts with the ankle of Juan Iglesias. I think the contact is very slight. I surprise me that they would not call it from the VAR. I don’t know if for the minute it was. Let’s see the committee what it says.