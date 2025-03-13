He Gallego Altia Technology Group Keep winning size and does it with a new purchase. The company that quotes at the BME Growth has closed the purchase of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics of the Alicante Verne groupwhich also includes its training center, Verne Academy.

As Altia has communicated, the amount of the operation is encrypted in 4.15 million euros and involves the incorporation of more than 110 professionals Specialized that until now worked to Verne Technology Group. With the purchase, Altia significantly reinforces its position within the scope of Data Analytics, artificial intelligence and training. The two units acquired by Altia they had in 2024 A turnover of 7.7 million euros And they registered An Ebitda of 0.9 million euros.

Altia exceeds 4,000 professionals with the acquisition, which adds thusAfter recent operations, such as Bilbomatic, Wairbut and In2 incorporationsThe acquisition also includes a diversified portfolio of customers, with which Altia reinforces its competitive position in key sectors such as Banking, Energy, Telecommunications, Retail and Public Administrations.

“The incorporation of the Data and Artificial Intelligence business of Verne is strategic for Altia, since it considerably strengthens our offer in advanced and AI analytics, critical areas for the digital growth of our clients,” says Constantine Fernández, president of Altia. “With this operation, in addition, we add expert talent in leading technologies, which will undoubtedly allow us to offer innovative and effective solutions adapted to the needs of the current market.”

Verne’s disinversions

For its part, Verne Group continues with her strategy to focus on her main business within the telecommunications sector, in which she specializes in offering services to large operators and has become increasingly focused on the technological part. The Alicante group already The divestment undertaken in 2022 of what was his main traditional business, THE TELECO NETWORK INSTALLER.

Alicante’s group explains that this operation is framed in a process of reorganization and strategic management of assets, Oriented to focus your operation in your main activity sector, telecommunicationsfocusing their efforts on network infrastructure and connectivity infrastructure projects, fiber optic deployment and renewable energy projects in the markets in which it currently operates.

“We have carefully analyzed strategic alternatives To ensure that the Data e Ia unit and the training area can continue to develop in a highly specialized environmentmaximizing the potential of the team and ensuring the best partner to support customers, “according to their CEO; Gianni Cecchin. If applicable, the group is present in Morocco, Germany and Portugal, and has a team formed by 1,000 people.