The number of coronavirus infections in the City breaks records every day. Monday, a new one since the beginning of the pandemic, with 3,185 positives. For different reasons – including seasonal ones, with the arrival of the cold, the lack of care in social gatherings or in work spaces, the collapse of public transport – specialists assess that it is not feasible that there will be a deceleration of the cases in the next weeks. This situation has everyone on alert. But above all to the health system; specifically to ICUs, Intensive Therapy Units.

In social networks, in traditional media and through WhatsApp chains, medical professionals disseminate information that seeks to clarify the state of occupation of the system, draw the attention of the authorities and also the population regarding care.

The data generates worry and anxiety. From the Union of Health Entities –UAS, which groups together private medicine companies and whose owner is Claudio Belocopitt, owner of Swiss Medical – they assure that they are operating almost 95% of its capacities.

This percentage includes the total number of intensive care beds, regardless of the conditions suffered by the patients.

Meanwhile, the City shares occupancy information in a different way, focusing on hospitalizations due to Covid: on Monday 233 of a total of 450 beds were occupied (49.5% occupancy). What about the rest of the non-Covid beds? “The system is Very stressed“They confirmed from the Ministry of Health, but did not share with Clarion concrete data or percentages.

But to mitigate the stress, the City announced in early April the cancellation and rescheduling of all non-urgent surgeries; These beds were destined to the occupation of patients with coronavirus.

“In light of what is happening, when we are going through this second wave of infections, it is a mistake what the city does. You must share the complete information, because it provides the real picture of what is happening. Because a UTI is a whole. With Covid or not, patients must be treated in the available beds that the hospital or sanatorium has, “claimed a manager of a health services company.

And he explained that when sanatoriums say they are operating at 94 or 95% it is similar to operating at 100% of their capacities: “In therapies it is necessary to have freed beds so that they work as a back up. Because it can happen, and does happen, that a patient in a common room suffers a decompensation or a deterioration of his health and has to go to therapy “.

In these days, an excel was circulated in the media and social networks with the names of the clinics and the percentages of occupancy of the ICU beds, all above 95%. Although the data does not cite sources, in general the medical directors have not denied that information. Responsible for the Agote Sanatorium, Cemic, German Hospital, Mater Dei, among others, have publicly expressed their concerns.

It also happens that the clinics are attending these days many operations that were postponed during the past year, some simple and others more complex. However, the national government is evaluating providing that “only emergencies” be attended again in the private sphere and surgeries are rescheduled, to free up beds, as reported yesterday Clarion. As said, City has already advanced in this regard.

The anguish of patients

Rocío and Juan do not know each other, but both were fortunate enough to schedule their respective operations these days. With a lot of stress and concern, they were able to resolve issues that had been delaying since last year. Rocío underwent a complex operation – a replacement in one of her knees, after a serious road incident – and Juan went through a simpler situation, his gallbladder was removed through a laparoscopic intervention.

“I feel like I arrived with just enough. I had surgery the day before the new restrictions. I spent the anguish of not knowing if I had a bed, the advertisements, the fear of hospitalization with the increase in cases. It was all terrible, but at the same time, he could not delay the operation because he had a lot of difficulty walking, “Rocío said. She had surgery in a Palermo clinic and the doctor released her two days later:” He told me that at times normal I would have stayed two more days. But between the risks and the saturation of the sanatorium, the best thing was that I went home “.

From UAS they explain that, in general, intensive therapies work with between 80 and 85% occupancy; There are even times – as in winter – with up to 90% of beds occupied. “The system is prepared for this, because it is based on certain logic and mathematical calculations. But the pandemic adds an unexpected factor that makes this situation worrying,” they said.

Another data that influences the intense occupation that occurs in this context of pandemic is the bed renovation dynamics in therapy: It is estimated that patients with moderate Covid remain between 7 and 10 days, and severe ones, between 20 and 30 days.

According to information from the National Ministry of Health, the number of ICU beds increased by 37% and the number of respirators increased by 38% (average at public and private levels). In these hours, with the country – and particularly the AMBA – going through the second wave of infections, the possibility of continuing to expand beds in intensive care also has its limitations, basically because doctors, nurses and physical therapists require a specific theoretical-practical training of at least four years.

