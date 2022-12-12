In mid-November, the planet reached 8 billion inhabitants, and the last 1 billion have joined the great human family in just 12 years. Although there are multiple causes that explain this demographic explosion, one of them is that, according to experts, a good job has been done to reduce the infant mortality rate. Even so, the head of the Unicef ​​Health area, Aboubacar Kampo (Mali, 53 years old) focuses on those who do not survive. “Although there are fewer child deaths, five million children still lose their lives every year from preventable diseases,” he reflects at the United Nations Children’s Fund headquarters in Madrid. “How can it be that in 2022 they are still dying of diarrhea, measles or malnutrition?” He questions. Kampo was in Spain in mid-November to hold meetings with experts in the field and in development.

Ask. How important is it, in terms of health prospects, that humanity has exceeded 8,000 million people?

Response. The more millions of people, the more health challenges there will be. In some countries it will be a challenge for their health systems, especially those that are behind the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Furthermore, we see that Many have reduced their investment in Health, when what they would have to do is increase it to be prepared for other pandemics such as covid. We have heard for three years that no one will be safe until we all are, but some countries have focused solely on strengthening their national health systems, when we know that diseases have no borders.

Q. Is it a matter of selfishness?

R. Absolutely. Citizens are not, neither are countries, but politicians are.

Q. But it has improved when it comes to reducing the infant mortality rate. Something good is going to be done, right?

R. Well, it depends on how you look at it. Although there are clearly fewer child deaths, five million children still lose their lives every year from preventable diseases. How can it be that in 2022 they will still die of diarrhea, measles or malnutrition?

Q. Last year he expressed his fear that global health would cease to be a priority for rich countries once the pandemic was over. Now that it seems that time has come, are you still worried?

R. We remain concerned, even though efforts have been made to address inequalities around the world. was created on COVAX mechanism, but we have seen that, in the worst moments, national interests have prevailed and inequities have become evident. People have started to know how to live with this virus, however the next pandemic will be completely different. Are we prepared as a global community to face it? I’m not sure. We have faced an epidemic, it has emboldened us and given us a false sense of power, but I don’t feel like we are ready.

Q. You argue that not responding quickly enough to health-related crises is a failure of the health system. Are the new outbreaks of cholera in countries like Haiti, Lebanon or Syria the result of a failure in their health systems?

R. They are to a certain extent, but not only from the health system. It must be taken into account that it is a disease that arises from non-potable water, so all sanitation systems should be examined. During the pandemic, there were many public welfare services that did not receive the same care and attention as others. It is the combination of poor sanitation, in countries where there are a greater number of people with the most fragile immune systems, that has triggered a resurgence of cholera, even in places where it was tightly controlled. Poverty is another factor. The covid has impoverished many homes and families are less likely to act prudently in matters of hygiene.

There is a widespread belief that healthcare only generates spending and is not considered an investment

Q. What worries Unicef ​​the most about these new outbreaks?

R. That it is present at points where it was not a problem, which shows that something is wrong. Cholera is not necessarily something alarming. It has an easy solution. We know what works and what doesn’t. The point is that when this disease appears, others appear with more complex remedies.

Q. Why do the same problems, which were thought to be overcome, reappear over and over again?

R. We like to talk about lessons learned, but we don’t really learn them.

Q. Spain dedicated 8% of its GDP to health in 2020, compared to almost 11% in Germany and 10.3% in France. According to the latest data from the World Bank, Sub-Saharan Africa allocated an average of just 4.97%. What are the reasons holding back greater investment in health, especially in developing countries?

R. There is a widespread belief that healthcare only generates spending and is not considered an investment. Associating it as something that does not contribute to GDP and only produces a healthy population, somewhat underestimates the contribution it makes to the economy of the countries. Health plays a critical role when it comes to the country’s financial and economic sector. It implies wealth. And although we like to say it, not everyone thinks so.

Aboubacar Kampo, director of the Unicef ​​Health program, at the NGO’s headquarters in Madrid. samuel sanchez

P. Ending HIV/AIDS is an objective of the 2030 Agenda and for this no child should be a carrier of the virus by 2025. Is it possible?

R. When humans set out for something, we get it. We have seen it with the covid. We know what needs to be done to achieve it. It is a matter of building political will in key countries and providing the additional resources to make it happen. There are middle-income African countries that are very close to achieving the eradication of mother-to-child transmission. What remains is to identify HIV-positive children and put them on treatment. That way we would be controlling the HIV/AIDS pandemic. But if we underfund the programs, it becomes an impossible task.

If we invest more in primary care, we will achieve universal health coverage and be prepared for the next pandemic

Q. Humanity has regressed to the development levels of 2016, according to the UN, which is a burden for the achievement of the SDGs in 2030, also those related to health. Is there any hopeful data that shows progress?

R. Indonesia is a good example of improvement: they have reconfigured their concept of primary health care and have made sure that investments are made in the right place to improve people’s health. The pandemic has brought together the private and public sectors to address the crisis caused by the pandemic. Political will is needed and the financing is in the right place. If we invest more in primary care, we will achieve universal health coverage and be prepared for the next pandemic.

