While the Government once again questioned the implementation of the STEP on the date pre-established by the coronavirus pandemic, the National Electoral Chamber enabled the provisional register for 15 days from this Friday, in view of the legislative elections.

The consultation may be made in www.padron.gob.ar and, in this instance, only the voting district can be corroborated and not specifically an address where to cast the vote. The deadline to request changes is May 21.

According to the official schedule, the primary elections will be held on Sunday, August 8, while the general elections will take place on October 24.

Provisional electoral roll.

