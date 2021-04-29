“In the middle of April enough doses will be coming in to speed up the vaccination rate”. The phrase belongs to President Alberto Fernández and was pronounced 20 days ago, on April 9, hours after he announced from Quinta de Olivos in a recorded message a series of restrictions to combat the coronavirus. But despite the optimism that Fernández showed, the official data shows another image.

According to the Public Vaccination Monitor that is updated every day and that depends on the Ministry of Health until this Thursday at noon 9,123,808 vaccines had arrived in the country. And in total 7,715,006 had been applied.

In the middle there are 1,408,802 that have not yet been applied despite the acceleration promised by the President. The number of doses that are still on standby is not less: it represents 15.4% of the total available vaccines.

The Government acknowledges that there may be delays in the applications, but they also emphasize that it may correspond to “delays in the loading of data” that reach national monitoring. “In normal situations, people were immunized in vaccinations and hospitals. Today they are being used Community centers, clubs, gyms and other types of institutions. It involves exceptional logistics that can generate some delay. ”

An older adult vaccinated in the Province of Buenos Aires. Photo Télam.

In the provinces and the City of Buenos Aires there are strong differences in the speed of vaccination. On Buenos Aires soil, where Axel Kicillof manages, 3,498,804 doses arrived and 2,986,654 were applied. 14.6% of the total remain to be applied in line with the general numbers.

In the city, according to official data, 7.8% of the received doses remain to be applied. Two of the so-called large provinces, Córdoba and Santa Fe, have similar numbers. In the land of Juan Manuel Schiaretti of the total of 703,500 doses received, 10.3% need to be applied. And in Santa Fe 11.7% of a total of 687,050 vaccines.

Other jurisdictions have alarming arrears. On Santa CruzIn the province governed by Alicia Kirchner, 25.6% of the vaccines received were not applied. And in Santiago del Estero, Governor Gerardo Zamora still needs to apply 33.1% of the 187,105 vaccines he received.

To Formosa 18.3% of the vaccines received have yet to be applied, a number similar to that of Mendoza with 18.5% delay in immunization.

One of the vaccination centers in the City of Buenos Aires. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

“There are provinces that are more efficient than others”, accepted in the Government. “When we detect cases where vaccination can be improved, we try to bring together proposals or the necessary knowledge,” they describe from Casa Rosada.

The vaccination situation is not the best for the ruling party. By this time of the year they calculated to have at least 20 million doses between the Sputnik V variants and those manufactured by the AstraZeneca laboratory. The delays and lack of fulfillment of the contracts led the Government to re-diagram the strategy and resume negotiations with Pfizer.

AstraZeneca’s situation even ended in court after a complaint against Alberto Fernández, businessman Hugo Sigman, former Minister of Health, Ginés González García, and his successor Carla Vizzotti for alleged irregularities in the contract.

For now, the prosecutor in charge of the investigation Guillermo Marijuan focused on the responsibility of the company and summoned Vizzotti as a witness to testify on May 7.