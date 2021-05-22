Although the treatment of the “pandemic law” has been delayed in Deputies – due to the new restrictions of the Government – and still has no date of treatment, the ruling party has the number to dictate it in commissions and trusts that with the modifications made by the Senate, they will also have the votes to approve it on the premises.

The Frente de Todos has 118 deputies of its own and needs 11 allies more to reach 129 quorum.

Together for Change -which denounced that the law implies “superpowers” and is “unconstitutional”-, he is against and will not contribute even to the quorum.

The Federal Unit and Equity interblock led by Mendoza Jose Luis Ramon has six members who will accompany.

In the beginning there were five, because the Rio Negro Luis Di Giácomo -which responds to the governor Arabela Carreras- he was willing to vote against. But as a result of the article that managed to incorporate his peer in the Senate into the text, Alberto Weretilneck -so that governors can “focus” sanitary measures in cities within the same department, he ratified his endorsement.

In the Federal Interblock -which brings together Lavagnistas, Justicialistas, Socialistas and Cordobeses that respond to the governedr Juan Schiaretti– There are divided opinions.

The head of the interblock, the doctor Eduardo “Bali” Bucca is in favor. In fact, since the beginning of the pandemic, he had been demanding that the Executive send a law to “order” and “set guidelines.” Although he believes that he was late and that it would have been good if the text also included financial aid, he will accompany.

With him, the Frente de Todos would only need four legislators to reach a quorum and must find them in a universe of 16 legislators.

The Salta and also justicialist, Andres Zottos, He did not comment on the issue, but the ruling party trusts that he will accompany him.

The legislator of the Neuquén Popular Movement, Alma Sapag, had spoken out against the law and asked for changes. This weekend he was doing a fine analysis of the modifications introduced to define his positioning.

The two on the left are against the norm but They did not define whether they would give a quorum or not.

“Is it a law to take care of health and life? No. It does not say that the millions of vaccines that are produced in Garín must be seized. Nor that the health system must be centralized or set an IFE of $ 40,000 as we postulate from the Left Socialist ”, he told Clarín Juan Carlos Giordano, and added: “When the time comes we will see the quorum, on the basis that whoever calls the session is in charge of achieving it.”

In the lavagnismo they remain firm in their position contrary to the law. The president of the bloc, Alejandro “Topo” Rodríguez, asks for the signing of a fiscal pact that is endorsed in Congress.

The santafesino Luis Contigiani, from the Progressive Front, raises something similar: “So how is the bill that establishes the epidemiological parameters lacks a federal agreement or commitment from the Governors,” he said.

From the block of the four Cordobeses they announced that they were not going to comment until the text is discussed. Although in the previous Carlos Gutierrez He had advanced that they would not vote for anything that “overwhelms provincial autonomies.”

The chaqueña Beatriz Avila, which has a monobloc, also spoke out against it at the beginning of the week. “No sanitary criteria, no matter how scientifically correct, can be above the National Constitution,” he said.

