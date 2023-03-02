The model was captured with the boxer despite the fact that Jonathan Maicelo has been accused by his former workers of deceiving Samantha Battle us.

Jonathan Maicelo He was the protagonist of one of the most controversial detapes so far this year. Former employees of the boxer accused him of deceiving Samantha Batallanos by displaying revealing chats. The athlete asked his friends for some “girlfriends” to go out with him and go to his parties. Magaly Medina released a report on this and exposed the public figure.

This provoked a response from the model. “I’m definitely not depressed. Everything happens for a reason. I’m happy that I opened my eyes,” were her words. However, “Magaly TV, the firm” he captured the show business characters together. It seems that Samantha Batallanos has forgiven Jonathan Maicelo.