On the night before April 28, a magistrate issued an atypical restriction on the day of demonstrations announced several weeks ago. Experts warn that the ban has unconstitutional overtones and could give the green light to excesses of the Police and the Riot Squad, as on previous occasions. While the mobilizations advance with some clashes in the south of the country, the demolition of the statue of a colonizer was reported.

“Down with the tax reform.” The cry has been heard for several days in Colombia and begins to gain strength this Wednesday, April 28, in which students, union groups, teachers and other organizations have called for a national strike against this and other measures of the right-wing government. Ivan Duque. The president has said that the State is in deficit due to the pandemic and presented to the Congress of the Republic a bill that, among other elements, included VAT on funeral services and that many point out attacks the middle class.

The initiative has been rejected even by the government party itself, the Democratic Center, and the Duque Administration has already announced that it is willing to withdraw some points such as the possibility of taxing the basic products of the family basket or public services.

Former senator and former president Álvaro Uribe, Duque’s political godfather, sent a message to the Government that he helped choose:

Please team Ministry of Hda, this is not fixed by removing some topics, do not insist on discussing the 170 articles, facilitate consensus of a few articles, simple, clear, not aggressive, as a transitory rule, that this agreement is the presentation. Read the risks to democracy – Álvaro Uribe Vélez (@AlvaroUribeVel) April 28, 2021



But while the Duque government’s attention is focused on how to negotiate reform in Congress, there are more complaints on the streets about this and other issues.

To protest or not ?: Covid-19 is the question

The Colombian Medical College issued a statement in which they invite you to avoid the protest in the streets. “Without ignoring the civic rights set forth in our Magna Carta and its regulatory laws in relation to fair public protest, at this precise moment we do not advise any type of agglomeration,” said the group. Colombia faces its third wave of infections in a week in which more than 400 deaths have been registered per day.

In this context, a magistrate of the Administrative Court of Cundinamarca (the region that surrounds the capital Bogotá) issued an order in the last hours of Tuesday 27 in which she prohibits the protest both this Wednesday and Saturday, May 1, International Day of the Workers The Government has echoed the restriction “in order for the protesters to refrain from holding public demonstrations on the different roads of the national territory tomorrow, April 28, as on May 1st.”

The order has generated confusion and, some human rights defenders warn, could unleash excesses of the public force. This was expressed by the director of the Foundation for Freedom of the Press (FLIP), Jonathan Bock.

The decision of the Cundinamarca Court is not only serious because of how cantinflesque it is, but also because it fuels the confusion and can cause the Police to attack or arrest the protesters. https://t.co/2yIjVUuGGm – Jonathan Bock (@goodluck_Bock) April 28, 2021



In the streets, clashes with the public force began to be registered

In Cali, one of the most populated cities in the country, the Misak indigenous people demolished a statue of the founder of the city, the Spaniard Sebastián de Belalcázar, who for ancestral communities is a symbol of a gray and violent era. The Police arrived to prevent the monument from coming off the pedestal.

To knock down to advance! # 28A

👉 AISO Authorities Movement once again brings a trial against the Genocide Sebastián de Belalcázar in the city of Cali. 🤳 Credits to whom it may concern! The Force of the People!

Symbolic and historical repair! To Lay Down to Heal. Life First pic.twitter.com/SgW4XgqVcX – Oscar Montero (@Oscar_MonteroK) April 28, 2021



In the streets of this city, as well as in Bogotá, the capital of the country, the public force has been deployed since before the demonstrations began.

Like other leaders, the former left-wing vice presidential candidate Ángela María Robledo asked to be alert to the extensive police deployment. In social networks, some protesters begin to register clashes with the public force while the Riot Squad fires tear gas.

The excess of police and ESMAD presence in Bogotá at this time is alarming and puts peaceful protest and life at risk. May the day not end in a new night of horror today! #IsTheStopMoment28A – Angela María Robledo (@angelamrobledo) April 28, 2021



In addition to the reform, indigenous groups, students and union groups are protesting other decisions of the Duque government.

They point to the president of not complying with the Peace Agreement signed in 2016 with the former FARC guerrilla and reject other actions such as the plan to restart spraying with glyphosate to fumigate coca leaf crops, considered illegal in Colombia.

There is also rejection due to the lack of response from the Government to what many interpret as systematic assassinations of social leaders in different parts of the country.

Indigenous groups also claim that the right to prior consultation is not being fulfilled both in the matter of fumigation and in other extractive projects.

On the other hand, teachers have their own concerns. For several weeks the Colombian Federation of Education Workers has been opposing the alternation models and they say that many schools and workers do not have the sanitary guarantees to return to classes.

The protests on Wednesday revive the discontent of November 21, 2019, when a national strike was called that lasted for several days. As the days went by, police repression increased, there was a curfew night and the Police came to shoot with firearms. Among other victims, on the 25th of that month the young Dilan Cruz died after being shot by a stun gun by an officer of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD).

The demonstrations will continue this Wednesday in the main cities of the country and at night some groups are calling for a ‘cacerolazo’ against the Government of Iván Duque.

