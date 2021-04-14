Bitcoin is touching one of its historical values ​​in what is its best moment: one alone is already worth more than $ 64,000. Among the consequences of this is that its alleged creator is already among the richest people in the world: It’s number 19 in April 2021, to be precise.

The thing is, the creator of the cryptocurrency is a mystery unto itself. It is known as Satoshi Nakamotobut this is just a pseudonym. And while he is known for having launched this type of digital currency, nothing has been known about him for 10 years.

Except he’s among the richest people in the world – while mining bitcoins early in the process was much simpler, It is estimated that he accumulated close to a million bitcoins today (Not counting the different variants of the cryptocurrency in others such as Bitcoin Cash for example).

From Bitcoin.com they have made a series of calculations to estimate what the fortune of Satoshi Nakamoto is. The calculation is based on the current market value and the list of the richest people on the planet according to Forbes.

In the photo, one of the probable Satoshi Nakamoto, although it was never confirmed. Photo Wikimedia Commons

Of course, this last list does not include Satoshi Nakamoto because it is not clear who he is or being able to confirm his fortune.However, if we take into account the previous variables, he would be among the top positions.

The calculation Estimating around 1,000,000 bitcoins in Satoshi Nakamoto’s wallet And taking into account the around 60,000 dollars that Bitcoin is worth at the moment, Satoshi Nakamoto would be positioned 19th in the ranking of the largest fortunes in the world: 59 billion dollars.

Satoshi Nakamoto would be on par with Michael Bloomberg and behind the holders of the Walmart supermarket line.

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are constantly vying for first and second place among the richest in the world. Reuters photo

Above are names that have long topped the list: Google’s Sergey Brin and Larry Page, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Tesla’s Elon Musk and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.

Last year and based on the value of Bitcoin, its creator was below the 150 richest people on the planet. In 2017 he was among the top 50 people.

But the truth is that it is not known if the name “Satoshi Nakamoto” is real or a pseudonym, or if the name represents to a person or group of people.

Since the creation of bitcoin, different journalists, researchers and specialists have speculated about the identity of Nakamoto, always denied by various people.

New record

$ 64,000. Reuters photo

The bitcoin, the reference cryptocurrency, has set a new record in its price by exceeding the $ 64,000 this Wednesday, hours before the debut on the Nasdaq of Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States, owned by BBVA since 2015.

The price of bitcoin has reached an intraday maximum of $ 64,634 before the opening of the European markets, with an increase of close to 7% compared to yesterday’s close.

So far this year, the most popular cryptocurrency has appreciated 123%, from the $ 29,000 where it was trading at the end of 2020, despite warnings issued by regulators and central banks.

The US cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase plans to begin trading this Wednesday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ‘COIN’.

The jump to the Coinbase electronic trading floor will be made through the direct listing mechanism, less expensive than traditional IPOs, since it is characterized by the sale of existing shares held by shareholders instead of the issuance of new titles.

For this reason, companies can list without increasing capital and without having the services of a bank that acts as an intermediary or underwriter of the operation, thus avoiding the roadshow and setting an initial price.

SL.