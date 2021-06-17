The same day that Nintendo revealed Metroid Dread during his lecture at E3 2021, a lot of important information came out of the project. For example, it was announced that this new installment of the saga will be a conclusion to the story of Samus aran that started in the NES, but calm, this does not mean that the character will disappear.

In a recent interview with Eurogamer, Yoshio Sakamoto, producer of the game, explained that, despite being a story that will close the arc of Samus, we can still look forward to more adventures with the heroine:

“What I can say from now on is that Samus’s adventure will continue. How will do? Well, first of all, I think that when you complete Dread you will have a clearer view of the matter. Beyond that, we will continue to work hard to meet expectations and to surprise you with exciting gaming experiences. “

Of course, Sakamoto He did not want to give more details about it since they could ruin the end of the game, but he did clarify that Samus he still has an important role to play in the future of the series.

Metroid Dread goes on sale on October 8 for Nintendo Switch.

Via: Eurogamer