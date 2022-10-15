Ristina Gallego premieres ‘Until death do us part’. «I also believed in the better half and eternal love but it is a big lie»

Why do so many couples break up? Cristina Gallego, a regular collaborator of ‘El Intermedio’, where the same parody of Yolanda Díaz as Tamara Falcó, she does not have the answer but she does reflect on it in ‘Hasta que la muerte nos separe’. At just 43 years old, this girl from Extremadura returns to the stage with a comedy centered on the vital adventures of a couple who get married in love, start a life together, have a daughter and end up separating from her. The work opens on October 20 in the ‘Cuarta Pared’ room, within the Surge Madrid Festival. “I am single and I have no children. I think that says it all,” ironically the actress.

A bit of talk with Cristina Gallego about her career makes anyone complex… This woman who left her native Cáceres at the age of 18 to settle in Madrid practically with what she was wearing (“I’m very wild,” she says), hasn’t stopped. Aware that only 8% of the actors (“4%, after the pandemic”) manage to live from their profession, he decided to train in other disciplines while doing “theatre, cinema, television or whatever came to mind” So , obtained the official title of English teacher, graduated in Library and Information Science and, two years ago, obtained the diploma of sommelier. Also, she has learned to play the ukulele, she gets by in Japanese… And she still says that there are days when she feels like she is wasting her time.

In the play that premieres next Thursday, she is accompanied on stage by actor Jorge Muñoz, in the role of husband, and musician Nacho Vera (‘Capitán Bazofia’) who performs songs expressly composed for the show. “My character is that of a girl in love who wants to have a project for the future with her partner and who wants to be her mother,” explains Cristina. In the function she analyzes the social pressure that pays the myth of love forever. «They also inoculated me – admits she-she. I did believe in the other half and in eternal love. And I spent many years waiting and searching for this. But experience led me to conclude that this was a very big lie.

Gallego declares herself romantic and says she still believes in love, “but not the one they sell us.” She admits that there are couples for whom the formula works, “but the reality is usually different and one can live completely fulfilled, without the need to share their life with another person and without having children.” She has nephews whom she says she loves deeply and declares herself a “mother of cats.” She lives with two because she doesn’t have a garden, “otherwise there would be a lot. My friends tell me I’m going to be the crazy cat lady. And the truth is that there is no profile that I like more, it does not seem like an insult to me ».

The daughter of separated parents (“fortunately”, she clarifies), the actress believes that in many cases it is a mistake to continue together for the children. She has three sisters. “We’re like ‘Little Women.’ I do number two.” And she was trained in classical ballet from a very young age. Until at the age of thirteen she had to leave him due to a problem with her knees. “I cried a lot,” she remembers. But she enrolled in the drama school at her high school and discovered her true calling. “I didn’t feel as happy anywhere as on stage.”

cultivate nothing



At twenty, two years after settling in Madrid, Cristina Gallego was a regular at castings. “She introduced Me to everyone.” She one day she ran into one to perform in Japan. She went “just out of curiosity” and in a hurry because it was Friday and she was going by bus to Cáceres to see her parents. She was tested for singing, dancing, a monologue… she was brought forward for the final interview so that she wouldn’t miss the bus. She was asked if she was willing to live in Japan for a year. «I in a hurry said yes to everything». Two weeks later she was booked for a musical, in Japanese, at the Spanish theme park in Ugata. She even had to experience an earthquake. “Japan made me fall in love and marked a before and after in my life,” she recalls.

Back in Madrid, Cristina, like many in her guild, found herself condemned to moonlighting. “I’ve been a waitress for ten years, an English teacher, a babysitter, and a part-time documentarian in an office.” Last year she shot a movie with Colomo. She has just finished another one with Jorge Coira. But her professional stability has been given to her by ‘El Intermedio’. “I feel privileged, although I still have a hard time getting people to recognize me.” Obsessed with training, the last discipline she has learned is that of “cultivating nothing”. In other words, take a day to stay at home watching a series or playing the ukulele. «That instrument enhances my melancholy -she assures-. Because I, although it may not seem like it, I am very melancholy ».