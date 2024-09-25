Quintana Roo, Mexico.– Cyclone “Helene”, the eighth of the season in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, will be located during the morning of this Wednesday, as a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, 50 kilometers from Cancun, according to the forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

In a video conference, the coordinator of the organization, Alejandra Méndez Girón, warned that, although its trajectory is heading towards Florida, it is not ruled out that it could impact Quintana Roo.

“According to the cone of uncertainty, a possible impact on Wednesday morning cannot be ruled out between the municipalities of Isla Mujeres, Benito Juárez (Cancún), Puerto Morelos, Solidaridad (Paya del Carmen) and Cozumel,” he said. In any case, he indicated, a hurricane prevention zone was established from Cabo Catoche to Tulum, Quintana Roo.

SMN reveals new system off Pacific coast

Meanwhile, Méndez Girón warned that a new system is developing off the Mexican Pacific coast.

“A new low pressure, with great connective activity and a 50 percent probability of cyclonic development in 48 hours interacts with the remnants of cyclone ‘John’ and is located off the coasts of Michoacán and Guerrero,” he said. “A period of intense to torrential rains is expected from today until Saturday in the states of Colima and Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.” Between September 24 and 28, he added, accumulated rainfall of 500 to 600 millimeters is expected in Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas. Enrique Hernández Carrillo, head of the guard of the Technical General Subdirectorate of Conagua reported that the Infiernillo dam in Michoacán is 115 percent full of its maximum ordinary storage level (NAMO) but stressed that it does not represent a risk to the population of surrounding areas. The Navy, for its part, reported that Puerto Juárez, Puerto Morelos, Playa del Carmen and Cozumel remain closed to navigation by larger vessels.