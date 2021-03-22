While the Civil and Commercial Chamber ratified that in the case of Oil Combustibles -the oil company of Cristóbal López and Fabián De Sousa- there were “ruinous or fraudulent acts”, by the firm that “systematically accepted payment plans for obtaining liquidity irregularly “with the” complicity of state officials “, the owner of the Indalo Group is one step away from recovering the firm that was denounced for not having paid the treasury 8,000 million pesos and whose bankruptcy was decreed in 2018.

The situation of Oil Fuels will be defined in the coming weeks. The judge in Civil and Commercial matters Valeria Pérez Casado It has 100 million dollars to distribute among the creditors of the oil company, liquidate it in its entirety and thus terminate a process that began in May 2018, when it declared bankruptcy.

However, after entering the tax moratorium promoted by President Alberto Fernández that made it possible for bankrupt companies to obtain a payment facility plan; Cristóbal López started another process that is going through its final stages. He looked for an agreement, that is, to obtain the agreement of all creditors to find another way to cancel the debt and thus avoid the liquidation of Oil

Last Friday, López’s lawyer, Eduardo Favier Dubois, presented a new document publicizing theThe agreement of nine creditors was added to a list already added to the file, of another 22. It is the fourth report to be filed with the consent of various verified creditors in the bankruptcy process.

On March 8, Judge Pérez Casado asked for more information in this regard. The truth is that despite being bankrupt since 2018, inactive since then and with its main assets already sold, Oil is getting compliance to avoid liquidation of what is left of the company. It is a race against time, but the owner of Indalo is closer to lifting the bankruptcy of the oil company.

The opposition in Congress had opposed the inclusion of Oil in the new moratorium, and presented a note detailing the company’s debt, stating that the firm “has expressed its willingness to avail itself of a payment facility plan to cancel all of its tax debts verified in the bankruptcy (6,739,449,633 pesos), in bankruptcy (1,507,702,128 pesos) and pending resolution (3,548,496,183 pesos) “. In the federal jurisdiction, where the owners of the Indalo Group are tried for fraud, the previous management had claimed a debt with the AFIP of 10,000 million pesos.

But the oil company added another problem: in 2018 the bankruptcy was pronounced with continuity, and this generated new debts for “the breach of tax obligations in his charge motivated in the continuity of the exploitation,” said the AFIP that also requires the payment of another 20 million pesos.

For Cristóbal López, the debt does not exceed 560 million pesos. But recently a ruling by Chamber D of the Civil and Commercial Court of Appeals reiterated its harsh terms. By rejecting a proposal from the businessman regarding when to start accounting for the default, the chambermaids indicated that Oil generated a “dramatic reality” that put the treasury in a situation of “difficulty in recovering its debts”, as a “direct consequence of an exorbitant fiscal debt whose existence cannot but be explained from the evident complicity of state officials ”, in relation to the AFIP of the Kirchner administration, led by Ricardo Echegaray.

For the trustee, Oil’s behavior “constituted a modus operandi what did it involve a ruinous or fraudulent means of obtaining resources“, since since the beginning of 2011” it adopted the systematic business policy of to be financed compulsively against the Treasury, to facilitate on loan the resources thus obtained (sometimes even without repayment term or without interest rate) to other members of the same economic group (mainly to its controlling shareholders: Inversora M&S and Oil M&S), in order to achieve the expansion of the Grupo Indalo through company purchases ”.

For this reason, the receivership said that it is “facing a reiterated and recalcitrant mechanism of not paying a tax (ITC) “which was reflected in the acceptance of 192 payment facility plans,” from 5/2011 to 12/2015 ”. The final concept of the appeals court was even harsher: “The whole question has a disturbing whiff, because it is before a maneuver to get funds ”that later were turned over to the companies, “While the possibility of complying with obligations was dramatically affected.”

Rejecting all these terms, the defense of Oil Combustibles was with an extraordinary appeal before the Supreme Court of Justice, also demanding that a debt much lower than what it seeks to claim be accounted for.

In the criminal jurisdiction, Oil was denounced for not paying the AFIP during the government of Cristina Kirchner more than 8,000 million pesos of the Fuel Transfer Tax (ITC). While they did not meet the tax obligations, the accusation argued, the owners of Oil decided to expand the business conglomerate, and for this they made use of “systematic payment plans” granted by the collecting body. So López, De Sousa and Echegaray were prosecuted for defrauding the State and they are in full oral proceedings by the Federal Oral Court 3.

