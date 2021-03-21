The surprise National chain of the President on Thursday night raised questions about the stock of vaccines. The unspoken message of Alberto Fernandez was perhaps more powerful than the words he spoke during the 12 minutes that the transmission lasted: with the proven global vaccine shortage care must be deepened or, as in Europe and the region, restrictions will return internal, as well as external, that the Executive finalizes.

The President told the governors of the North that more vaccines would arrive in the next few days. Aerolineas Argentinas confirmed the eighth trip in search of a new batch of Sputnik V. In addition, the Executive hopes that the logistical and bureaucratic problems that delayed the 3 million shipment of doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and that its use is authorized for those over 60.

Meanwhile, in the Casa Rosada they are enthusiastic about the surveys surrounding the vaccination campaign despite the shock that the revelation of the VIP shots which resulted in the resignation of the Minister of Health Ginés González García.

Perhaps one thing explains the other: as confidence in vaccines increased – which the opposition questioned from the start – people reacted negatively and widely when the scandal emerged. Fernández also seems to cling to the health plan as a lifeline in the election year, while the economy does not give many signs to be hopeful.

The image of the head of state, at the beginning of the pandemic, experienced a unprecedented rise what it was diluted With the passing of the months, the economic, health and polarization situation. In the Government, they consider that health management is the main asset of the President and, perhaps, the best channel to attract independent and center voters, decisive in any election.

With this approach, the President repeats visits to vaccinations: last week he visited one in Greater Buenos Aires, on Friday another in Catamarca. “The vaccine is hope”, summary in the Government. And transmitting hope is the aspiration of every politician and candidate.

Another visit to a vaccination center in Catamarca. Together with the local governor Raúl Jalil. Photo: Presidency

In the surveys that the most important officials of the Executive consume, one piece of information stood out: the procurement of vaccines It is the policy best considered by the public, but that detail did not exclude it from the crack. It was accommodated according to political identities. “Not even the vaccine was saved from a useless ideologization”, They reflected in official dispatches.

Between November and January, among those surveyed who recognized themselves as opponents, the rejection of the vaccine – by Sputnik V – was the majority, always according to polls contracted by the Government. Only 40% of opposition voters trusted her while 80% of supporters of the Frente de Todos believed in the Russian vaccine. The final reports of the Gamaleya Institute, which manufactures vaccines, and high-ranking opponents such as Elisa Carrió denounced for “poisoning” to the president.

The arrival of the first batches, the legitimation of Sputnik V in the prestigious scientific journal The Lancet and its high efficacy modified that initial disbelief. According to the polls they receive in the Government, 8 out of 10 Argentines want to be vaccinated.

The same opinion studies show that only 17% believe it is “unlikely or not at all“Get vaccinated. That universe, as warned by the Government, is in sharp decline even among the hard core of opposition voters. Almost today 7 out of every 10 opposition voters Respondents acknowledge that they hope to be vaccinated.

“That is trust. And this trust goes beyond political identities. The people seem more sensible than a part of the leadership and the most intransigent journalists ”, they are enthusiastic in the Government without ceasing to aim against their favorite target: opponents and media.

“We all know a person who has already received at least one dose,” said the President, who usually studies polls, during the national network. Opinion surveys indicate more precisely that 45% of the population know someone who has been vaccinated.

With that same guideline, Santiago Cafiero published before the national chain a tweet about the vaccination campaign in which he alluded to the former president Mauricio Macri, that that day he had presented his book. “While some are already campaigning, we continue to vaccinate. That is the only major campaign, “wrote the Chief of Staff.

The President was much tougher during the act at the former Esma this Saturday. “They want vaccines for those who have money,” said the president about the plan of leaders of Together for Change so that private medicine companies can buy vaccines.

The growing confidence in vaccines against the coronavirus – as recognized by the Government – is not only explained by the alleged construction of credibility to which they allude: “Society Argentina is by far the more pro-vaccines from Latin America”.

Agreements for 65 million vaccines and geopolitics

With the certainty that the provision of vaccines is the main demand of society, the Government emphasizes that contracts have already been signed to ensure 65 million vaccines. And they assure that the minister Carla vizzotti Y Cecilia Nicolini they have the order of negotiate with all laboratories available. “Very few countries – with the exception of the powers – signed commitments to have more doses than necessary for their population,” they affirm in the Executive. The reverse side is so far only distributed 3.8 million doses, much less than what Alberto Fernández had promised for this time of year.

In the Government they trust even with delays to receive as soon as possible -in early May, perhaps- the 2 million batch of Astrazeneca vaccines. And they add that global scarcity and the gathering of powers is a reality that all countries must deal with. However, they oppose the situation of countries like Japan. “He signed contracts for 380 million doses and only received 1,362,000. Y there is no peronism”, They ironize.

Comparisons with other first world countries do not end there. Remember that Germany has not yet signed a contract with Russia to buy Sputnik V. And they give geopolitical explanation to the most uncomfortable data: they justify that Chile was able to obtain 14 million vaccines from Sinovac because China is the main trading partner of the trans-Andean country.

