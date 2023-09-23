On the occasion of TGS 2023, during the Xbox presentation, it was also announced Altheia: The Wrath of Aferia new game from the Italian team MarsLit Games which will arrive on Xbox and PC on a date yet to be defined.

It is an adventure that is a bit reminiscent of Zelda from a structural point of view, but which presents several original elements starting from the setting and the graphic style adopted, which also looks to Studio Ghibli’s animated films.

The game was presented with a trailer in which the team illustrates the characteristics of this new production.

There history tells the adventure of a warrior girl called Lili and a mysterious monk called Sadi, who find themselves collaborating in a particular situation. The protagonist has recently lost her mother and must face the drama of her new condition, while the boy is a dark character shrouded in mystery, to be discovered as you progress through the game.