Aniplex presents AlternaWelt: Blue Exorcist Gaidenhis 3D action RPG For PC and devices iOS And Android set in the world of the manga series Blue Exorcist by Kazue Katō. According to what was revealed during the announcement, the game will debut in Japan duringsummer 2024.

The events proposed within this title, in fact, will take place at True Cross Academy Town, and the story that will be told will be completely original. In addition to introducing some new characters that will bring the game to life, it was revealed that many of the characters from the manga series will be present as playable, including obviously Rin And Yukio Okumura.

Below we offer you the announcement trailer!

AlternaWelt: Blue Exorcist Gaiden – Trailer

Source: Aniplex Street Gematsu