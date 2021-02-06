In 2014, Framasoft launched its “Degooglisons Internet” campaign to raise public awareness of the issues and problems raised by the emergence of Gafam. Six years later, what is your assessment?

Pierre-Yves Gosset It is a success since we have participated in the fact that the Gafam have become a well identified common subject. Our advocacy work has paid off. It must also be said that not a week goes by without a new scandal, as recently with Twitter, Google and Facebook. But, once the general public is aware, a new question arises: what else can we do to avoid using their tools? Exposing Facebook’s actions did not prevent it from raking in $ 15 billion in profits in the last quarter of 2020.

Our elected representatives have chosen a path, that of law, by promulgating the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation – Editor’s note), by condemning Amazon, Google or Facebook for their practices. As a result, fines, which these groups have still not paid since they are accompanied by an army of lawyers and lobbyists. In any case, their amounts are derisory: 135 euros for not wearing the mask have much more impact on an individual than the tens of millions that are inflicted on these companies. Facebook has not changed its data management policy. In general, the law is ten years behind these multinationals.

Mastodon brings together 3 million people, it weighs little against Twitter. But if the giant closes, which is not unlikely, its users will be at the door without their data. Not with Mastodon.

What path has Framasoft chosen?

Pierre-Yves Gosset People are now aware of the situation. The question we asked ourselves is: what can we produce or who can we support that can offer an alternative, but which does not follow the same logic as that followed by these large groups capable of developing technical and economic friendliness. and cultural environment that locks users into their digital tools and services? We therefore propose a digital Amap system. The food sector shares the same problems as ours, with half a dozen distribution giants who concentrate all the channels and who have managed to transform a natural need into an act of consumption. Conversely, the Amap movement brings individuals closer to producers, so that the former understand the challenges of food and the constraints of producers, the latter in return finding regular remuneration and income. Each understands the other’s constraints and is better able to accept them. Digital is the same thing. It is quite possible to avoid Gafam and to choose producers of messaging, hosting, diaries or shared documents… Framasoft offers them. We are not alone. There is also the Chatons (1), a community of producers.

Messaging, web hosting, document sharing … Free services, to move from a competitive economy to a “contribution society”.

Do you see yourself as competitors to private digital giants?

Pierre-Yves Gosset We are not in competition because, for us, the problem lies on the side of capitalism which creates a dependence of the consumer, always in search of new services, on the producer. In this comfortable system, no one wonders how it all works, who the underpaid workers around the world are tasked with providing you with 24 hour service. In Amap there is no capitalization, we are in the exchange and proximity, in what Bernard Stiegler called the economy of contribution. We offer tools but above all a new imagination, in which the commons have their place with free software rather than proprietary systems, in which attention to natural resources and sobriety are paramount. Being in a societal approach of contribution is necessarily doing a work of popular education. We are not in the “I have the right to have this service” offered by the capitalist system. Our software is not “off the shelf”. They are more blurry, less beautiful, but they explain that a digital tool is not neutral.

Do you have any examples?

Pierre-Yves Gosset PeerTube, which we have just developed, is an alternative to YouTube. It does not contain an algorithm responsible for capturing the user’s attention as long as possible. With it, no kitten or cleavage videos that are automatically broadcast to you without even having chosen them. We are not in the capitalism of attention, of surveillance. PeerTube launches the requested video. At the end, you have to click if you want to see something else. We prefer to appeal to the user’s brain rather than an algorithm. Another example : Mobilizon. The idea for this tool was born at the time of the climate marches, in 2019, where it was necessary to go through groups on Facebook or WhatsApp to organize them and have information. However, these tools define in their conditions of use what is politically good for me. Not Mobilizon, which also doesn’t broadcast your identity if you haven’t chosen it. And if these tools don’t find their use, that’s okay. Framasoft is an association that works only through donations.

Are not the alternatives emanating from free software doomed to remain marginal?

Pierre-Yves Gosset Social network Mastodon brings together 2 to 3 million people. It weighs little against the 500 million accounts on Twitter. But if Twitter closes, which is not unlikely, its users will be kicked out without their data. With Mastodon, or even PeerTube, you are free to go with your data to recreate an account on another instance, since these are decentralized networks. If all the hairdressers, all the schools decide to come to these platforms, we will be able to welcome them. But we will stay in Amap. The Framasoft brand is well known and we could have developed it, but we decided not to exceed ten employees. And like the Food Amap, one of the 90 digital producers grouped within the Kittens will welcome you. Again, the user has to choose who they want to go with. No solutionism, but the appeal to everyone’s intelligence. We don’t pretend that the Internet is free. The kittens, it is the mutualisation of the means of production, something very communist. We put our efforts together and everyone knows how it works. We want to deproletarize the Internet.