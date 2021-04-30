Compare with Franklin D. Roosevelt

US President Joe Biden has been in office for 100 days. He is often compared to Roosevelt in the US media. What is the truth of the comparison and what does Biden’s balance sheet look like after 100 days?

Washington, DC – Joe Biden has served as President of the United States for 100 days. The first time in 1933 was Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who looked back on his presidency after 100 days. During this time he had passed more laws than any other US president before him. Today it is a tradition to take stock of what has been achieved after the first 100 days of a presidency.

The situation when Joe Biden took office was not easy. His predecessor Donald Trump had left him a very divided country. It must have been clear to Biden from the start that it would not be an easy task to reunite the USA and its citizens. In his speeches he emphasizes that he wants to bring the nation together. But how did Joe Biden fare in his first 100 days? What are the problems that he has addressed – and where does he still need to act in the future? These questions are answered in an interview with Prof. Dr. Heike Paul clarified. She is the professor for American studies at the Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg and has recently published a book entitled “American Citizens’ Sentimentalism: On the State of Political Culture in the USA”.

Prof. Dr. Heike Paul is an American expert and recently published a book on American political culture. © Heike Paul

US President Joe Biden: The Next Franklin Roosevelt?

Franklin Roosevelt passed a large number of laws in his first 100 days. Joe Biden is repeatedly compared to the former US president in the US media. Because he has already issued more than 60 executive measures in its first 100 days. He also passed the almost two trillion dollar Corona stimulus package, which is compared to Roosevelt’s “New Deal”. This was a series of economic and social reforms that the then President Roosevelt had enacted due to the Great Depression. This laid the foundation for the welfare state. Should Biden be able to implement his plans to rebuild the USA into a modern welfare state, the transformations would be as large as with the “New Deal”.

Biden himself could have wanted the comparison with the former president. In an interview with Merkur.de the Americanist and author Prof. Dr. Heike Paul spoke about the connection between Biden and Roosevelt. She is of the opinion that the symbolic politics of this comparison was already applied in the election campaign of Biden: “He made his last campaign appearance in a place called Warm Springs in Georgia. All Americans know that FDR went there to treat his polio. Biden stood by those warm springs in Georgia and said, ‘I want to heal this nation’. It is interesting that the sick presidential body of the old FDR was, so to speak, overlaid by the no longer young Biden who goes to this place to talk about healing. And does not mean healing as medical therapy, but healing the nation and overcoming its division. “

US President Joe Biden: “He’s not Trump”

Similar to Roosevelt, Joe Biden took over the country in a serious crisis. The corona pandemic and the associated poor economic situation have affected the USA. Migration policies and the widespread violence against African Americans are also big issues.

Biden tackles the renovation of the ailing infrastructure and adapts it to the requirements of sustainable energy products. He plans to invest two trillion dollars in the infrastructure over the next eight years. Prof. Dr. Heike Paul believes that Biden clearly prioritizes his campaign promises. “The main crises were the pandemic and the economy. You cannot discuss the pandemic crisis without also looking at the economic crisis. ”He has partly passed other problems on to his Vice President Kamala Harris, such as the problem of illegal immigration from the south and the reform of the police. But Biden also shows that these topics are important to him. After the verdict of George Floyd, for example, he made very prominent and clear statements, according to Heike Paul.

In his first 100 days, Biden apparently wants to make it clear that he wants to be a president for all Americans. But the division in the country remains problematic. “He has certainly not yet overcome polarization. But with his politics he tries to reach the people: the working class, the lower middle class or those at risk of relegation. He wants to show them alternatives to Trump’s authoritarian, populist style, ”the Americanist continued. Internationally, too, many are happy that America is now governed by someone who is more predictable and more reliable than his predecessor. “He’s not Trump. That is also appreciated. And also that Biden made it clear: ‘America is back’. This is something that has received a lot of applause because Trump has left a kind of vacuum by withdrawing from multilateralism. ”

Joe Bidens as US President: The second 100 days will be much more difficult

Donald Trump left a heavy legacy on Joe Biden. But he seems to be mastering his tasks: “He did a good job. I think a lot of people acknowledge that. Some will have been surprised how quickly and how grippingly he tackled a lot ”, Heike Paul continues. “The second 100 days will be much more difficult. He will keep pushing the pace so that he can implement as many of his reform plans and projects as possible by midterms. ”Next year, part of the Congress will be re-elected and Biden only has a thin majority. Therefore, he will “not only try to use the first 100 days, but also the first two years of his presidency to enforce his policy.” (Dana Popp)