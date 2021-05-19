How to stretch the silver? It must be one of the most frequent thoughts in Argentines. The swing of the local economy and the inflation that does not yield add a great difficulty to the intention to save -or at least not seeing how savings are quickly diluted- and even more complicated to increase capital. Gold and the dollar were historically the first assets that were thought of as a refuge, but with a Consumer Price Index (CPI) that already accumulates more than 18% in the year (and comes from years above 40% ), looking for investment alternatives is almost an obligatory task.

And within that range of options, the bets will depend to a large extent on the profile of each person, the risks that each one is willing to take Y the resources you have.

“Among the investment options that have shown the highest profitability are Cedears (Argentine certificates of deposit) and cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin,” says Regina Martínez Riekes, director of Amauta Inversiones. And he adds: “However, don’t just look at one side of the equation. The higher the profitability, the higher the risk. “

The first thing is to identify which investor is each one, in principle the specialists distinguish three large groups or profiles: conservatives, moderate Y adventurers.

Tell me how you are and I’ll tell you what to invest in

First-time investor and / or conservative: is someone who is just taking their first steps and has no knowledge or experience. The goal here is investing while conserving capital. “Of course, this profile does not seek to risk capital and that is why loses purchasing power due to inflation. To achieve this last objective, we have to get out of traditional options ”, introduces Regina Martinez Riekes.

“The most popular options they are traditional fixed terms, mutual funds with immediate liquidity. You could also supplement it with stock securities (short-term loans, from 1 to 30 days), “says the specialist. And she adds:”For investments in dollars, the most recommended are funds that invest in Latin American assets without including Argentina, with returns well above a traditional fixed term “.

Thinking about this profile, Alejandro Bianchi, founder of Asesordeinversiones.com, assures that “this is a year in which investors have to privilege dollar positions“And within your proposal, 40% of the portfolio is taken by bonds in US currency. “We believe that by September when they begin to pay their rent coupons, the prices will improve,” he warns. An ideal portfolio for this investor would be completed with 30% in CER bonds and another 30% in Cedears.

For her part, Sabrina Corujo, director of Portfolio Personal Inversiones (PPI), suggests turning to “T + 1 fixed income funds. These combine variable rate instruments, Treasury bills and very short term CER-adjustable bonds. “” I think this is a good option to beat the fixed term, “he says. And he adds:”They are of short duration and low volatility, it’s a conservative option. “

To get out of the traditional options, Matías Bari -CEO and Co-founder of SatoshiTango talks about the stablecoins. “They are cryptocurrencies that a first-time investor can start with, since they are of stable value backed by fiat money such as the dollar or the euro or another,” he says.

Intermediate or moderate investor: is the measured but what can you risk anything else. “If you want to preserve purchasing power, you have to add less traditional options “, Riekes says.

According to the specialist, for an intermediate portfolio you have to add assets that protect against inflation and devaluation. “Then I could add fixed terms and funds that adjust by CER, for example. And another very good alternative is the Cedears, that is, foreign shares that are listed in Argentina in pesos and they follow the evolution of the free or cash dollar with settlement, details the Director and Founder of Amauta Inversiones.

“For moderate profiles, what we are doing is increasing the proportion of Argentine shares “, adds Bianchi. And he clarifies that “we believe that local stocks finished their two and a half years of downtrend” so they are in a good moment.

In this sense, the analyst comments that “in the last few days, the Merval measured in dollars had a positive reaction and that soybeans above US $ 600 are helping in this regard.” So for the moderate portfolio from Investment advisor recommend a 10% of Argentine shares Y increase Cedears share to 40%.

For its part, Corujo also turns to a portfolio with funds that adjust for CER, “here it depends a lot on the duration of each one, the longer the term, the greater exposure to volatility there will be,” he says. And add: “And I would add dollar linked, which we believe is a protection that will become more attractive in the coming months with the elections and the end of the liquidations”, comments. In addition, “the exposure would drop here in T + 1 and I would add something from Cedears (5% or 10%)”.

Adventurous investor: those with more experience, education and a longer investment horizon seek riskier options. Assets may be similar but equity asset percentages are typically higher in these portfolios. They can also be completed with derivatives or synthetic actives. Argentina offers a great opportunity in this case by being able to carry out permanent arbitrations.

“These portfolios can be complemented with global assets. Those who can make dollar cable, can invest from Argentina, without the need for an account abroad in funds, ETFS or shares that are traded abroad, diversifying risks”, Explains the Director of Amauta Inversiones.

Corujo, for its part, recommends raising the exposure in dollar linked and in Argentine stocks, “between 10 and 15% of exposure, understanding here the risk that is assumed “, he explains. And it would also add some Cedears, the participation of equities here would be important “, Explain.

For his part, Bianchi, a composition is played for this portfolio of a 50% of Cedears, a 20% of Common Investment Funds, a 20% dollar bonds and a 10% CER bonuses..

More focused on the crypto world, the CEO of SatoshiTango warns: “For the most risky there are ICOs (Initial Coin Offering), a kind of crowdfunding where the owners of the project offer a cryptocurrency for sale in advance in such a way that the investor buys it, supporting it and waiting for its value to rise in the future ”, highlights the CEO of SatoshiTango.

YN