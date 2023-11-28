Euthanasia of Pole Pole, the last elephant at London Zooin the United Kingdom, inspired the creation of Born Free, an organization that has long held a principled position on animals in captivity, in short, a real alternative to zoos. 40 years have passed since Pole Pole’s death and, this November, Born Free invites the public to explore whether we can provide a greater support for conservation, biodiversity, ecosystem protection, animal welfare, public education and effective research watching “Beyond Zoos”.

On November 29, Born Free co-founder and executive chairman, Will Travers OBEwill join a panel of experts – including conservationist and wildlife TV presenter Chris Packham – to discuss the future of zoos and how we might change the way we approach conservation and the threat of biodiversity loss, Travers and Packham gave their impressions and feelings during the discussion, and what key changes and issues they hope to explore.

Zoos are has long been the subject of debate among conservation and animal welfare advocates, with many wondering whether zoos are still necessary and useful in the twenty-first century, when biodiversity is in crisis and natural habitats are increasingly threatened, and if there really is no alternative to zoos, while other experts have proposed going further and think about new ways of protecting and enhancing wild life.

Beyond Zoos and its purpose

Will Travers, founder and president of the Born Free Foundation, organized an event entitled Beyond Zoos, in which he invited four speakers from different backgrounds and experiences to discuss this topic, and to consider whether there is an alternative to zoos.

The speakers who have been invited are: Greta Iori, who is part of the Elephant Protection Initiative and who has a deep understanding of community dynamics in conservation; there Dr. Winnie Kiiruwho is the executive director of the Impala Research Center in Kenya, one of the centers of excellence for both conservation and research in Africa; Damian Aspinallwhich owns two zoos but has realized that zoos are not the best solution for biodiversity and has decided to close its zoos and focus on other initiatives to protect wildlife, and Chris Packham.

The objective of the event is to involve people who work in the zoo sector and stimulate reflection, dialogue and perhaps a change of opinion. Travers argues that the practice of keeping wild animals in captivity, which is based on three main motivations: conservation, education and research, has failed as an experiment, yet the results are too poor to call it a success, and so he asks how it could be the alternative to zoos.

Packham shares his criticism of zoos, pointing out that they have some obsolete ideas that they continue to support, that is, that they are guardians of genes and therefore of species, and who practice breeding these species in captivity so that they can be reintroduced into the wild. This is easily disproved in many cases, because wild habitat no longer exists.

This is why those species are endangered. An example is London Zoowhich hosts the Sumatran tigers: Sumatran forest has disappeared by 95% since 1990, so where do they plan to put those tigers? What habitat is available to safely release those animals into the wild at this time? There’s no way to do that. So zoos are not an effective conservation tool at all in this case.

Travers and Packham propose exploring a possible alternative to zoos, such as sanctuariesthe reservesi national parkswhich offer animals a more natural and less stressful environment. Furthermore, they raise ethical criticisms of zoos, which question the right of humans to exploit animals for their own entertainment, profit or prestige.

Finally, they highlight the psychological and behavioral consequences of captivity on animals, which can manifest disorders such as stereotypy, depression, aggression, loss of identity.

Beyond Zoos and the alternative to zoos can be real?

The Beyond Zoos event aims to be an opportunity to imagine a better future for wild animals in captivity, a future in which humans do not dominate them, but respect them and help them survive and thrivea future in which zoos are no longer necessary, but are replaced by other forms of protection and enhancement of wild life, a future in which animals are no longer objects, but subjects.

Zoos are often regarded as places of entertainment and learning for the public, but what is their real impact on wildlife conservation and education? This is the question asked by WT and CP, the two experts in environmental issues, who have different opinions on the role of zoos.

WT claims that zoos are unable to replicate the natural conditions and needs of the animals they house, and which therefore causes them suffering and stress. He cites as examples polar bears, wild dogs and cetaceans, which require large spaces, cognitive stimulation and social interactions, which cannot be satisfied in captivity.

His proposal for an alternative to zoos is summed up in letting captive populations die out naturally and not to replace them with new specimensfocusing instead on restoring and protecting natural habitats, in line with global biodiversity goals.

CP, however, recognizes that Zoos have conservation and educational potential, but they need to improve their practices and their effectiveness. He is interested in learning how visitors interact with zoo animals and staff, and how this experience can influence their understanding and affinity for wildlife.

He requires zoos to make public data on how long visitors spend reading information, looking at animals and attending other attractions, so they can assess where and why their efforts are failing, and how they can improve them, and so don’t go looking for an alternative to zoos, but to improve them.

WT and CP agree that some zoos have contributed to conservation or educational outcomes, and that some zoo research has been useful, but differ on the scope and impact of this work. WT believes that it is not enough to justify the cost of zoos, and that a radical paradigm shift is needed, while CP believes that zoos still have the ability to improve and adapt to environmental challenges.

