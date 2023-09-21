Home page politics

Germany’s battle tank is not making any progress. “The French are more oriented,” was the conclusion back in the summer. There is irritation in France.

Berlin/Paris – There is a problem with the joint armaments projects of Germany and France. In particular, the development of the “MGCS” type battle tank is stuck. According to the news agency Agence France Press (AFP) There are problems because politics and industry pursue different interests. This is likely to be a topic at the meeting between Federal Defense Minister Borius Pistorius (SPD) and his French colleague Sébastien Lecornu in Evreux this Thursday (September 21st).

It was decided that both countries would jointly develop new tanks and military aircraft. In the case of the fighter aircraft, the leadership role was intended for France, while Germany was to take the reins on the MGCS (Main Ground Combat System) battle tank. When it comes to the French fighter aircraft, in which the French company Dassault and Airbus’ defense division are primarily involved, the governments have now put so much pressure on the work to move forward. However, this has still not happened with the German battle tank – despite great promises from Pistorius.

Unfavorable for Germany: the “MGCS” battle tank has too little pressure – France benefits

In July, Pistorius announced: “Just as France has the lead in the joint fighter jet of the future, Germany is taking the lead in the tank.” But the wheels of the arms industry run slowly. The parties had already sealed the billion-dollar project for a joint fighter jet in the summer of 2019 and thus launched the “Air Combat System of the Future” (FCAS) – it should not be ready for use until 2040 at the earliest.

This is unfavorable for the Federal Republic, says Alexander Müller, the defense policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group. “With FCAS, Germany is spending a lot of research money (…) on a project whose value creation essentially takes place in France,” he said. Germany has not managed to advance the development of the battle tank in such a way that German industry in turn benefits from French research funds.

Germany lacks an overview: battle tank development

The German involved also sees this Armaments company Rheinmetall, which had already complained about disadvantages in awarding the contract. The head of the tank gear manufacturer Renk, Susanne Wiegand, also criticized the Munich Business Press Club in July 2023: “I believe that there is not much money left for German industry.” There is a risk of the Bundeswehr special fund of 100 billion euros Half to be given to US companies.

This is also because the government is under Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) do not perceive the industry as strategic: “Germany has no political compass for the defense industry. The French are more oriented,” commented the company boss. In both cases, the core of the conflict is the question of which company develops which components, according to the company afp. In the case of the battle tank, the Munich arms company KMW and the French tank manufacturer Nexter joined forces.

Battle tank “MGCS”: Germany also wants to further develop the Leopard 2

The project should be loud AFP From a French perspective, the balance was thrown out of balance when the German company Rheinmetall also became involved. Last week also had this Handelsblatt reported on German companies’ plans to develop a successor to the Leopard 2 with partners from Italy, Spain and Sweden.

Pistorius explained that this was not an alternative to the MGCS – although it was actually intended to replace the German Leopard 2 and the French Leclerc. The goal of German-French arms cooperation was that the land forces of both countries would work in coordination with the same battle tank. According to Pistorius, the further development of the Leopard 2 does not contradict the development of a new, common system.

Franco-German battle tank “MGCS”: Does Germany prefer the Leopard 2?

Defense expert Marc Chassillan sees a problem in priorities. While Germany primarily wants to further develop the Leopard 2, France places more emphasis on future technologies such as robotics and connectivity. “The German industry is not interested in working with France because it does not bring any new customers,” explained Chassillan. Despite all the political will, both sides have completely different ideas about the future tank.

At their meeting today in Evreux, it is planned that Pistorius and Lecornu will coordinate and confirm the ideas of the two general staffs about the future MGCS battle tank. “We are determined to continue pursuing the MGCS project and thus create the foundation for one of the most modern tank systems in the world,” emphasized Pistorius. The responsibilities of the companies involved could then be clarified. (na/afp)