Starting tonight, starting at 11 p.m., and until 8 a.m. on Sunday, the A-3 will suffer a total cut at kilometer 9.5. A space where two of the three pedestrian walkways are built that connect the Santa Eugenia neighborhood (in the Puente de Vallecas district) with the other side of the aforementioned highway, closed due to structural damage, and which will now be removed by the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility.

Thus, vehicles traveling on said highway must take the corresponding alternative detours, which will also be indicated through the signage that will be available on the variable message light panels of the Management Center of the General Directorate of Traffic (located in the area of influence of the affected section).

Vehicles leaving Madrid must detour through exit 6 of the highway and then continue along M-40 until exit 19B, where they will join the M-31 until exit 3 to continue along M-45, from where they will turn back. to incorporate into A-3. Meanwhile, those entering the capital will have to take exit 12 to continue along M-45, from where they will detour towards the M-31, then go to the M-40 and finally rejoin the A-3.

Emergency access to the Infanta Leonor University Hospital through exit 7 of the A-3, in both directions, will have an accompaniment team that will allow them to access the center itself.









While the work lasts, maximum caution and attention to construction signs is requested. In addition, Traffic will also inform about the planned outage, as well as any delays that may occur and the alternative routes in the connections that the different radio and television stations make with the traffic information service; through Twitter (@IngenciaDGT and @DGTes) and by phone 011.

Until their closure, the two walkways that will now disappear from the map facilitated the connection between the urban center of Santa Eugenia and the neighborhood’s school, high school and sports center. With its dismantling, residents will continue to be forced to make a detour of almost a kilometer to cross the only overpass that will remain standing.