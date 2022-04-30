Interpol is one of the American bands that has been increasing the number of fans every year. This November 15, this group arrives in Peru to open the concert of Arctic Monkeys in Lime.

Interpol and Artick Monkeys are one of the most anticipated bands by Peruvians, and this April 30, their fans saturated the Teleticket platform buying pre-sale tickets. Many of them hope to attend the third Interpol presentation in Lima.

Interpol in Lima

Daniel Kessler, Sam Fogarino and Paul Banks created Interpol and currently have more than 20 years playing on stage; However, it was only in 2019 when the band arrived on Peruvian soil. The show was part of their “Marauder” tour with which they also approached Europe and North America.

Interpol appeared at the Domos Art, in the district of San Miguel, and played 21 songs that represented the biggest hits to date. The artists dressed in elegant suits for this gala and the most furious moment on stage was when drummer Sam Fogarino commented: “Can you hear me? You guys are the best crowd we’ve ever had in 20 years.”

Interpol along with other gangs

The Interpol vocalist considers that the two dates in Peru have been memorable for him after performing with several groups of great relevance to us.

Interpol has a long list of groups that it has accompanied on stage such as The Strokes, Slipknot, Mar de Copas and Río. However, and to the surprise of listeners, they were also together with other independent music representatives such as Armonía 10, We the lion, Temple sour and Los Shapis.

Interpol present in Lima this November 15. Photo: Instagram.

Interpol with Arctic Monkeys

This November 15, the bands will offer an unforgettable concert at the Arena 1 Costa Verde and, although many fans wanted to buy pre-sale tickets, this April 30 Teleticket sold out the passes and announced that on May 2 they will be available again at the Web. To purchase virtual tickets, you must follow these steps: