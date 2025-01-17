On January 15, the Madrid City Council began the underground work on the A-5 as it passes through the Latina district, that is, between the M-30 and M-40 ring road. For this reason, the Madrid council has reported of the cutting of two lanes of the four that currently exist between km 3.2 and 6.3 in both directions.

This means that the capacity of the road is reduced by half, which can generate delays in the accesses to the center of the Spanish capital. For this reason, the General Directorate of Traffic has specified some alternative roads to the section affected by the works.

What alternative routes exist to the A-5?

From the DGT they report that to avoid the section of works and others on the highway that may suffer delays at rush hour It is advisable to take alternative routes.

First of all, exit 46 of the A-5 (Valmojado) via the CM-41 to the A-4 highway2. On the other hand, the DGT also recommends taking the following exits and reflects this on a map with indications of them:

Exit 35 for R-5 (toll) to M-40.

Exit 32 (Navalcarnero) on M-600 to Brunete and M-501 to Madrid.

Exit 31 (Navalcarnero) on M-404 to A-42 (Torrejón de la Calzada).

Exit 25 (Arroyomolinos) via M-413 to M-407 (Leganés) and M-50.

Exit 18 for M-50 (Madrid ring road).

Exit 12A on M-40 (Madrid ring road).

Map with alternative routes to the A-5 works. DGT

When was the A-5 inaugurated?

The Southwest Highway or also known as the Extremadura Highway, unfolds the route of the national highway N-5one of the six radials that depart from Madrid’s Puerta del Sol.

This high capacity road It was completely completed in 1995. after completing the works on the section between Almaraz and Jaraicejo, municipalities in the province of Badajoz.





Which radar fines the most on the A-5?

Image of the fixed radar located in Santa Cruz de Retamar (Toledo) Google Maps

This device, according to data published by the DGT on the 50 most punishing speedometers on Spanish roads in 2023, reported a total of 16,130 vehicles in that period. On the other hand, this radar is located located at km 57.8 near Santa Cruz de Retamar (Toledo) and heading towards Extremadura, the device is limited to 120 km/h.