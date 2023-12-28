Director of the Traffic Executive Department at the Traffic and Roads Agency of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Badr Al-Siri, revealed that the Authority provided an alternative traffic plan for road users during New Year’s Day, coinciding with the closure of a number of streets as part of the New Year’s Eve 2024 celebrations.

Badr Al-Siri told Emirates Al-Youm that the alternative plan includes making Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Al Wasl Road, and Al Mina Street, as well as Sheikh Rashid Street and Jumeirah Street open to the public, so that vehicle drivers can use these alternative roads at all hours of the day.

Al-Siri added that the streets that were announced to be closed, namely Al-Asayel Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Burj Khalifa Street, and the Lower Financial Center Street, will be closed gradually, starting at four in the afternoon, according to the traffic situation, while the Upper Financial Center Street and Al-Sukuk Street will be closed starting from Eight o'clock in the evening, pointing out that New Year's Eve falls tomorrow, Sunday, and therefore all parking will be free.

He pointed out that there are a number of instructions that must be followed by the public during New Year’s Eve, the first of which is not to stand on the sidewalks on Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, and the necessity of crossing from the designated places, and following the directional signs, with the aim of safe arrival to the event, avoiding crowding, and using transportation. The public is represented by the Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram instead of cars. Finally, arrive at the event and plan the trip early, before four in the afternoon. Al-Siri pointed out that this year the total number of public transportation users during New Year’s Eve is expected to reach more than 2.1 million users, a number that exceeds the number of users last year, especially since last year’s celebrations came after the cessation of the Corona crisis.

The Authority prepared to manage traffic for the New Year’s event according to a precise traffic plan, especially in the Burj Khalifa area, through the Traffic Management and Transport Systems Committee during the events, and in direct coordination with the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events in Dubai and Emaar Company.

On New Year's Eve, the work teams, represented by the Roads and Transport Authority, the General Command of Dubai Police, the General Administration of Civil Defense, and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, are present at the unified control center of the Roads and Transport Authority, which is one of the largest and most modern control centers, to follow up and organize traffic movement. And the movement of visitors during New Year’s Eve in various vital areas in Dubai, specifically in the Burj Khalifa area.

The authority decided to operate the red and green lines of the Dubai Metro, starting at eight in the morning tomorrow, so that the metro will continue to operate continuously until 12 midnight on Monday, the first of January, for a period of 40 hours. The tram will also operate from nine in the morning tomorrow until 1:00 am on Tuesday. For a period of 40 hours, in order to facilitate the public’s access to the event area and the exit process after the end of the shows, the Burj Khalifa metro station will be closed starting at five in the afternoon. The Authority provided parking outside the event area (900 spaces), which the public can use when moving to and from the celebration site, by operating public transportation buses that will be available to transport the public on the day of the event from 3:00 p.m., represented by 500 spaces in the Al Wasl Club, and 400 spaces. In the Al Jafiliya area (the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs parking lot). The Authority decided to increase the number of buses this year, in view of the expected increase in the number of attendees during this year’s celebrations, by operating 230 buses, including 20 double-decker buses, and 210 regular buses to serve metro stations and taxi parking locations at the time of departure.