Going on a first date is always dizzying. If you have been talking with the person you like for some time and you are determined to take the first step, we suggest a series of alternative plans to have a first date in the Region of Murcia.

The Region offers a varied cultural offer that is increasingly wide. To help calm your nerves, and why not say it, the butterflies that roar in your stomach during the beginning, instead of having the typical lunch or dinner, staying for a beer or going to the movies, you can choose to do activities that they are a bit out of the ordinary. In this way, you will be able to get to know your date better, checking how he performs in other environments and situations, as well as surprising him with a different plan.

cooking workshop



One option for a first date is to sign up for a cooking workshop together. For example, one of Asian food such as sushi so that, if everything goes well, you can later recreate the sensual scene of Samantha Jones in ‘Sex and the City’. It can also be fresh pasta or pastry, where there are also movie scenes to take as an example: a kiss sharing pasta like Disney’s ‘Lady and the Tramp’ or the food fight between laughter and a lot of chemistry in ‘Fried Green Tomatoes’ ‘. You have, for example, the Espacio Umami workshops in Murcia.

pottery workshop



Another alternative, also to put manual dexterity into practice, is to try a pottery workshop. And if there is a lathe in the class, yes, you can recreate the famous scene from ‘Ghost’ or, at least, fantasize about it. A calm and creative activity with which to enjoy a pleasant experience in company. A perfect time to have a leisurely chat and get to know your date.

The craft center of the Region of Murcia offers workshops from time to time. You can also resort to the workshops of different artists such as Blownie, María Moya, in Murcia; Lario ceramics, in Lorca; and Hernández Potters in Totana.

Escape room



There is a long list of escape rooms spread throughout the Region where you can demonstrate your ingenuity and test your logic and reasoning skills in less than sixty minutes. In El Palmar you can put yourself in the shoes of adventurers like Indiana Jones or Evelyn Carnahan, entering the interior of a pyramid. You can also be scared as a guest at ‘Paula’s birthday’, at El Rey Rojo de Alhama or at the Carthago Escape Room.

Throw axes or go to the climbing wall



Stay with your league to practice sports? Why not. An amazing first date can be going rock climbing. An option that helps release adrenaline. If climbing is not your thing, another surprising plan is the ax throwing, where in addition to releasing adrenaline you can also chat quietly while having a drink. Cartagena and Murcia have El Hachazo venues where you can have your wildest date.

A wine or beer tasting



A relaxed conversation while you taste different wines or beers. What better plan could there be? To take the ‘dot’ and ask your date face to face everything you’re dying to know. If you don’t know very well where to lead the conversation, you can choose to take the famous compatibility test of the 36 questions to make someone fall in love. In addition, this plan can be done both outside and inside the home. If you choose to go out, you can go to the Yakka factory, Licor 43 in Cartagena, Estrella Levante or take a tour of any Jumilla winery.

Visit an art exhibition



For cultured people, a good plan for a first date may be to visit an exhibition or a museum. If you like history, you have the Archaeological Museum of Murcia and the Arqua de Cartagena. You also have others such as the Regional Museum of Modern Art, the one in Santa Clara, the Ramón Gaya, the Museum of Science and Water, the Pedro Cano Foundation.