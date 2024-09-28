With the growing uncertainty of a large number of people regarding the future of the administration of justice In our country, this forces us to be creative and look for new ways that guarantee, to the extent possible, the legal certainty in the legal dispute resolution.

A feasible, real, fast and effective option we find it in the alternative means of dispute resolutionprovided for in the legislation, such as the mediation, conciliation, arbitration and negotiation. Which They do not depend on the judicial powers of the States or the Federation.

The General Law of Dispute Resolution Mechanismspublished in the Official Gazette of the Federation on January 26, 2024, aims to establish the bases, general principles and distribution of powers in matters of alternative dispute resolution mechanismsin accordance with the provisions of articles 17 and 73 section XXIX-A, of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States.

One of the advantages of this law is that the means of dispute resolution it provides may be applicable through facilitators in the private sphere, and be processed through the use of information and communication technologies or online systems.

Which, in addition to making the process faster, significantly increases the possibility of achieving a more distributive, proportional and equitable administration of justice, by leaving the contenders with the feeling of having achieved a more fair and egalitarian resolution and all this with the minimal state intervention.

Thus becoming tools that provide legal certainty in the prompt, complete and impartial administration of justice in our country.

As always, a pleasure to greet you, hoping that these few letters have been to your liking and, above all, useful. Until next time!

More from the same author: