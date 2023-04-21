The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stressed the need for the owners of establishments and employers affiliated with the private sector to compensate their workers and employees whose work conditions necessitate the employment of any of them during the official holiday, with another day off as an alternative to rest, in exchange for every day that he works during the holiday, pointing out that Employers have the right to compel any of their employees to work during official holidays, if work conditions so require, provided that workers are compensated with similar leave on other days, provided that the worker receives his basic wage for the usual working day or hours, in addition to an increase of no less than 50%. % of this wage or “half of the day”.

The Ministry noted that the total official holidays, which workers and employees of private sector establishments and institutions in the country receive, during one year, amounts to 14 official leave days with full pay, as the worker gets one day for each of the Hijri New Year’s Day, New Year’s Day, and the Prophet’s birthday. Al-Sharif, Al-Israa and Al-Miraj, and two days for the National Day, and the same for Eid Al-Fitr, in addition to three days for Eid Al-Adha and a day for standing at Arafat.

According to the Ministry, the only exception to compensation for a day off, any of the occasions mentioned in the law, is if this holiday coincides with the weekly holiday, because the Federal Law on Regulating Labor Relations, and its executive regulations, do not provide for compensation for official holidays if they coincide with the weekly holiday, except In the event that an official decision was issued by the Council of Ministers or the competent minister to give another day instead.

According to Part Four of Federal Law No. (8) of 1980 regarding the organization of labor relations, if the worker is required to work on an official holiday, he is granted a similar holiday on another day, with an increase over the basic wage for that day by 50%, and if he is not granted a day Holiday instead of the official day off, so his basic wage for that day is increased by 150%.