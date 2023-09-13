NOnly filling up with conventional kerosene and then flying holidaymakers and business people around the world will no longer be possible in aviation in the future following a decision by the EU Parliament. Parliament decided on Wednesday that airlines must add an increasing proportion of alternative fuels – Sustainable Aviation Fuels, or SAF – from 2025 in order to cause fewer emissions and promote climate protection. The EU regulation stipulates that at least 2 percent SAF must be added to the kerosene on all flights departing from an EU airport in 2025. The proportion will then increase to initially 6 percent in 2030 and then every five years to finally at least 70 percent in 2050.

First of all, it’s primarily about adding biologically based SAF, which is made from organic waste or used fats – used frying oil is one of them. However, so-called e-fuels are also expected to be used increasingly. This is SAF, which is synthetically made from hydrogen and existing CO2 should be produced. However, there are hardly any such kerosene alternatives on the market yet. In order to promote the development of production, the EU is setting concrete targets for synthetic kerosene. In 2030 and 2031 it should initially account for 1.2 percent of the fuel used, and in 2032 to 2034 it will be 2 percent. This rate will then gradually increase to 35 percent, which is half of the overall target.