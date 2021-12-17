Engines and diesel car can still have their say in this difficult phase energy transition. When will they disappear? Where will the diesel engines go? The diesel engines for the policy they have become the perfect scapegoat against climate change.

But they are not the only ones to blame and indeed they can become one perfect ally in the frantic search for zero emissions.

Alternative fuels in TDI diesel engines

Diesel engines Euro 6 of the new generation they have already achieved a low level of emissions, which can be further lowered through the use of synthetic fuels. Volkswagen for example, it has officially approved the use of paraffin fuels for their models equipped with latest generation TDI diesel engines. These newly developed fuels with biological components allow drastic CO2 savings, in the order of 70-95%, compared to conventional diesel.

In addition to the rapid expansion in the area of ​​electric mobility, Volkswagen is continuing to further and systematically develop its traditional range equipped with combustion engines.

Paraffinic biofuels can be used on the latest generation 2021 TDI diesel engines

All Volkswagen models equipped with 4-cylinder TDI diesel engines delivered from the end of June 2021 are approved for use with paraffinic diesel fuels, according to the European standard EN 15940.

What are paraffin fuels?

Paraffinic (synthetic) fuels are produced by biological residues or waste, such as theHVO (hydrotrated vegetable oil): these vegetable oils are converted into hydrocarbons via a reaction with hydrogen and can be added to diesel fuel in any percentage or even replace it altogether.

You can use vegetable oils such as that of rapeseed, but the maximum environmental benefit is obtained from biological residues and waste such as used cooking oils, the sawdust And similar.

Used cooking oil can become biofuel to power diesel engines

Biofuels such as HVO are already available and their share could grow to 20-30% in the European road transport energy market within the next ten years.

Biofuels in diesel engines

Paraffinic diesel fuels are already offered on the market but those that respect it are already much more popular standard EN590, where biofuel can be added to fossil diesel in limited percentages.

Fuels of the latter type can be used in any Diesel cycle engine, even the oldest ones. In addition, so-called will also be available in the future e-fuel, such as i PtL (Power-to-Liquid). These are produced from renewable sources using CO2 and electricity.

E-fuels can be used on existing thermal engines

XtL (X-to-Liquid), GtL (Gas-to-Liquid) e PtL exploit the possibility of producing a synthesis gas from different raw materials, and then convert it into standard diesel oil through the process of Fischer-Tropsch. The excess green energy can be used in this case for the production process.

