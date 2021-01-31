The Director General of the Environment Protection and Development Authority, Dr. Saif Al-Ghais, said: “The initiative launched by the authority last year to replace environmental financial penalties for companies and factories by planting local trees managed to plant 2,900 local trees in Ras Al-Khaimah.”

He explained to “Emirates Today” that the initiative came to give violating companies that violate environmental laws in the emirate the opportunity to plant trees, instead of paying fines, as part of reducing global warming emissions, as the authority aims to plant 10 thousand trees in the coming months.

He added that the trees are expected to absorb 20 tons of carbon dioxide during the first year of the project, as the authority aims to involve the business community in facing environmental challenges and climate change so that they do not have to spend money on purchasing environmental protection products.

He pointed out that companies that committed environmental violations can not pay the fine as long as it will cover the cost of planting and caring for trees provided by the authority for free.

He continued: Last year, the authority distributed 5244 Ghaf trees to community members, government and private institutions, to be planted in various regions of the emirate, as they are considered environmentally important trees.

He mentioned that Ghaf trees were distributed free of charge by receiving customers’ requests through the authority’s smart application, as 591 trees were distributed to community members, 300 trees to government and private institutions, 750 trees to tourist hotels in Ras Al-Khaimah, two thousand and 2865 trees to industrial facilities, and 738 trees to schools Governmental and private.





