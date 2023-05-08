Project attributes to the MP the notification of platforms in possible crimes and waves to religious; read comparison with text by Orlando Silva

the deputy Mendonça Filho (União Brasil-PE) begins to articulate in the Chamber of Deputies the vote on an alternative text to the fake news bill, reported by Orlando Silva (PC of B-SP). In the proposal, the former minister suggests self-regulation of digital platforms and transfers to the Public Ministry the notification of companies regarding certain crimes, such as inciting the commission of crimes against children and adolescents.

Still in his project, the deputy from União Brasil nods to the evangelical and Catholic benches of the House by safeguarding freedom of expression of belief, preventing “censorship” to religious speeches. Like Orlando’s text, Mendonça agrees to extend parliamentary immunity to networks. Read below one comparative between the two proposals.

The vote in the Chamber of Deputies on the bill of fake news (PL 2,630 2020) was postponed after pressure from digital platforms, the opposition and the evangelical bench against the text. Orlando Silva has 90 amendments in his hands to analyze whether he accepts them or not.

It is discussed, for example, whether Anatel (Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações) should be kept in the project as a supervisory body or a structure independent from the Government.

Another point without consensus is the remuneration of journalistic companies and the changes regarding the payment of copyrights by network users. On Saturday (6.May.2023), the PL rapporteur did not rule out leaving these 2 subjects out of the proposal.

“Since last week, there are those who defend that we do a job of separating the subject of copyright, there are those who believe that it is worth combining it with remuneration for journalistic content”he said in a debate promoted by Festival 3i, in Rio de Janeiro.

For Luciana Moherdaui, an expert on the subject and an internet researcher for 26 years, a structure should be created that is independent of the government as an institution that supervises platforms, without moderating content with interference from the Executive.

“The Executive does not have to regulate content moderation, in any political spectrum. Following this reasoning, the law does not have to create exceptions to speeches, such as religious ones. The lack of definition of fake news opens a caveat of this nature”, told the Power360.

Mendonça’s proposition also suggests specific privacy settings, parental control, limitation of visibility and measures against harassment in order to protect children and adolescents.

“With regard to measures for children, the two proposals have to take into account the microtarget and data profiling, as long as the General Data Protection Law is respected. Authentication, navigation restriction and the impossibility of control through VPNs are currently being discussed in the United States. Data analysis can contribute to improving child protection,” said Moherdaui.

SELF-REGULATION

Orlando’s proposal delegates a duty of care to platforms and can hold them accountable for false posts, regardless of whether the speech is religious or not. Mendonça’s text creates a category to shield publications with a religious bias. This point of the ex-minister’s proposal pleases the evangelical bench.

As for the supervision of content, the deputy from União Brasil establishes the Legal Framework as a starting point, with platforms self-regulating and supervised by the Public Ministry. For now, according to the current proposal, attributions would be created for the Executive Committee of the Internet in Brazil.

The PL suggested by Mendonça and the one reported by Orlando agree on extending parliamentary immunity to publications by politicians, creating a specific topic on boosting electoral propaganda and remunerating journalistic companies for content used by providers. The 2 texts also require legal representation in Brazil and give a period of 24 hours for compliance with court decisions.

