Copenhagen (DPA)

Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne scored a goal and created another, to lead his country to the round of 16 of the European Football Championship “practically”, after overturning its 0-1 delay in front of its host Denmark for a precious 2-1 victory today, Thursday, in the second round of Group B matches. in the group stage of the continental competition.

Belgium’s tally rose to six points, to take the lead, achieving the full mark, after its 3-0 victory over Russia in the first round.

On the other hand, Denmark remained without a score of points, to remain at the bottom of the standings, three points behind the teams of Russia and Finland, who are in second and third places, respectively, to make its position difficult in its attempt to avoid an early exit from the tournament, and it has to achieve a major victory over Russia in The last round, to advance to the next round among the best thirds.

The first and second places in the six groups in the first round qualify for the playoffs, in addition to the four best third-placed teams.

Denmark imposed its absolute control over the first half, which witnessed an early goal through Joseph Poulsen after 98 seconds of the match, scoring the second fastest goal in the history of the European Nations Championships after Dmitriy Kirishenko’s goal against Greece in the 2004 edition of the competition in Portugal.

The situation was completely different with the arrival of De Bruyne from the bench, as he made the equalizer for the visitors scored by Thorgan Hazard in the 55th minute, before scoring himself the winning goal in the 71st minute.

This was De Bruyne’s first match in the tournament, after recovering from an injury that prevented him from participating in Belgium’s first match in the group against Russia. Belgium, who dreams of winning the title for the first time in its history, became the second qualifying for the round of 16 after Italy.

Play was stopped in the tenth minute of the match to greet the fans and members of the two teams, and the match referee was for Danish star Christian Eriksen, who suffered a heart attack during his country’s match against Finland in the first round of the group.