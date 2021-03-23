Amr Obeid (Cairo)

The substitute players participated in scoring and making 44 goals during the current season of the Arabian Gulf League, which is equivalent to a little more than 9% of the total goals, and those goals were decided by the results of 15 matches, 8 of which ended with a win against 7 draws, and the substitutes’ goals contributed to the harvest 5 wins against equalizing 6 times, while those coming from the bench made 3 goals that led to the victory in exchange for one assist, which adjusted the result to a draw.

Al-Jazirah is the team that has benefited the most from the “alternative cards” so far, as the team scored 7 goals through it, by scoring the substitutes 4 goals, in addition to 3 decisive passes, followed by Shabab Al-Ahly with 6 goals, where they participated in scoring 4 goals and making 2, and Khor Fakkan appeared in the rank. The third, by obtaining the help of those coming from the bench to score one goal, in exchange for making 4 other goals, with a total of 5 goals, then the leader, Baniyas, comes fourth with a total of 4 goals for the substitutes, including 3 through scoring and one in industry.

Sharjah is considered one of the lesser teams using its alternative cards this season, as the substitutes scored only one goal for them, and they made another, as was the case with Al Dhafra, while Al Wahda scored two goals through the substitutes, on par with Al Nasr, Ajman, Hatta and Al Wahda.

On the other hand, Khor Fakkan was the most exposed to the goals of the competitors’ substitutes, as he scored 7 goals by them, scoring 4 and making 3, followed by Al Dhafra with 6 goals, including 5 goals and one decisive pass, and the way is that Faris Al Dhafra has a special number in this. Regarding, as his nets were shaken by friendly fire with a substitute for him, Muhammad Saif Al-Ali, who participated as a substitute for Ibrahim Al-Yaqoubi, during the end of the first half of the confrontation of “Al-Ameed” in the 11th round, but Al-Ali struck his own goal with a counter-goal after 16 minutes he played only then.

And among 44 goals, two substitute players cooperated in scoring, which was repeated twice, as Yahya Al-Ghassani scored from Jalaluddin Masharibov’s industry for the benefit of Al-Ahly youth, just one minute after both of them participated as a substitute, in front of Khorfakkan in the 18th round, and this goal returned the result to a tie 3 3- Before the “Al-Fursan” scored the winning goal from the Uzbek industry as well, and in the 19th week, Ismail Al-Hammadi and Tariq Al-Antli joined hands with the substitute for “Al-Nisour” to score the first from the second industry, within their team’s quintet in the net of “Al-Faris”.

This scene is headed by 7 players, each of whom scored two goals during the participation as a substitute, and the most prominent of them is Fabio Lima, when he scored a “brace” that gave the emperor a victory in front of the hurricane in the 15th round, and Ahmed Abu Namous gave a victory to “Al-Samawi” with his goal against the “King” during In the tenth week, substitute Ahmed Khalil scored two goals for Shabab Al-Ahly, as did Yahya Al-Ghassani, as well as Emoh Ezekiel with “Pride of Abu Dhabi”, Maboku with “Al-Annabi”, and Fahd Hadid with “Al-Zaeem.”

As for the substitute industry, Jalaluddin Masharibov emerged, who passed two decisive balls after participating as a substitute with the “Knights” in front of the “Eagles” in one match, giving the “Red Giant” the victory, as Emoh Ezekiel scored two goals, as well as Antonio Valmore, and Ahmed Abu remains. A distinguished law in this matter, by making the winning goal for the “heavenly” in front of the “wolves” in the 15th round, is added to his deadly goals.