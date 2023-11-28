Alternative budgets | Sdp would cancel the social security cuts and tighten the taxation of capital income and ownership

The construction industry would be supported in the Sdp’s alternative budget with various measures during the worst recession.

Major the opposition party Sdp wants to increase the state’s tax revenue and take on less debt than the current government.

The party would also cancel the government’s cuts to social security.

“When the cuts are cancelled, the growth in the need for income support and housing support will also decrease significantly,” states the Sdp in its alternative budget, which it presented on Tuesday.

Parliament will debate the opposition’s options on Wednesday.

Sdp’s in the alternative, tax revenues would increase next year by 830 million euros compared to the government’s budget proposal. The party would “moderately” shift the focus of taxation to capital income and ownership.

Sdp would do the index revision of earned income taxation in full. The increase in the lower limit of the solidarity tax intended for high-income earners would be cancelled.

The Employment Fund has proposed reducing unemployment insurance premiums next year by approximately 1.4 billion euros, of which 700 million euros is the share of employers and 700 million euros of employees. Next year, the state will take 200 million euros from the wage earners’ share by imposing a similar amount of tax extortion.

In Sdp’s alternative, the share corresponding to the 0.2 percentage point reduction in the unemployment insurance premium would not be channeled to the state.

Sdp’s in the alternative, the dividend taxation of unlisted companies would be tightened so that its income would increase by 430 million euros. The tax on investment insurance and so-called insurance envelopes would bring a profit of one hundred million euros.

The Sdp, like the left-wing coalition, is also concerned about the decrease in the tax rate, which is caused, among other things, by the fact that the tax collection of energy tax, car tax and vehicle tax will decrease due to the electrification of traffic. Still, even in the Sdp’s option, the tax rate decreases.

“We should at least try to slow down the decline in the overall tax rate and use the additional income it brings to balance the public finances,” says the Sdp’s alternative.

The Sdp would cancel the reduction of the fuel tax in the government’s budget, as well as the reduction of the beer tax. The basic vehicle tax reduction would also be cancelled.

Sdp wants to eliminate tax subsidies that are harmful to the environment and the climate. One thing that should be abolished would be the support for the electrification of industry, or the former emission trading compensation, from which the party calculates that it will receive 150 million euros in income for its budget.

Extra money Sdp would put, among other things, into education and teaching, for example, more supportive funding than the one proposed for the starting places of higher education institutions. There would also be additional money for research and product development: Sdp would transfer funding from Business Finland and VTT to the Academy of Finland, universities and universities of applied sciences.

Due to the weak situation of the construction industry, Sdp would turn cyclical and temporary support measures to help the industry through the worst. Subsidies would be aimed at affordable housing production, renovation construction and the purchase of a first home.

“Now is not the time for a general revival”, Sdp chairman Antti Lindtman says.

Sdp would like to keep the tax exemption for first-time home buyers when the government is about to remove it.