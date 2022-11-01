“We want to return so that no one ever dares to challenge democracy again.” Lula da Silva

Alternation in power is the litmus test of democracy. In the days of the old PRI, the Mexican government boasted of the strength of our democracy, but a single party won all the elections, and not only the presidential ones, but also the state and municipal ones. We only began to see opposition triumphs after the reforms of the 1990s, which created an independent Federal Electoral Institute (IFE). The PRI lost its absolute majority in the Chamber of Deputies for the first time in 1997. Its first defeat in a presidential election was in 2000. Then began the only period of political alternation that we have had in Mexico.

Of the last four presidential elections, three have been won by the opposition and only one by the ruling party. Opposition victories have also become a custom in state and municipal elections. Our country has never had a democratic life as competitive as today. The IFE and the National Electoral Institute (INE) made it possible for a political party created just in 2014, Morena, to triumph in presidential and legislative elections four years later.

President López Obrador says that the INE commits fraud in favor of the conservatives, but “Morena has won 70 percent of the votes in recent years,” says Luis Carlos Ugalde. Very bad must be those frauds that Morena is living a golden age. Or maybe our electoral system is so good that it prevents fraud.

Our electoral legislation has many problems. The system is too expensive and restricts freedom of expression. But these are not the problems that the president and his supporters want to correct. What worries them is the possibility that alternation will continue. For this reason, the National Human Rights Commission has declared that the IFE and the INE have been institutions “of sabotage of the will of the people, which have only served to maintain vices that for years, if not for centuries, have tainted our electoral processes”.

Perhaps the president does not want to be reelected, but he does want to leave a hegemonic party system like the one from 1929 to 1997. For that he needs to get rid of the independent electoral arbiters. Alternation is very good when one is in opposition, but it is a threat when one is in power.

The CNDH’s recommendation is unfortunate. The document is not only poorly written, it lacks arguments and even logic. It omits that article 102 of the Constitution states that the human rights commissions “will not be competent in electoral and jurisdictional matters.” He cites a recommendation from the Federation of Mexican People’s Parties, which supported the presidential candidacy of Miguel Henríquez Guzmán in 1952, 38 years before the creation of the IFE. He says that the INE has sabotaged “the right to free elections and even be criminalized for defending it”, but he does not mention a single example.

Actually, the period of the IFE and the INE is the only one in history in which we have achieved alternation in power. The CNDH’s recommendation that the Legislative Power “transform” the INE shows us precisely the costs of ruling out an independent institution. It would be unfortunate if the INE became, like the CNDH, an appendage of the regime. Worse yet, that the reform would take us back to a single-party regime.

like in brazil

Yesterday AMLO declared that we must “find a way” to have an electoral system like Brazil’s. What does Brazil do? The system is very different. Its magistrates and officials come from the Judicial Power, but they are independent, like ours. The important thing is that both in Brazil and in Mexico we have had alternation in power. until now.